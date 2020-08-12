One of the most brutal and vicious figures of the Civil War in the Big Sandy Valley was William S. “Rebel Bill” Smith who was born on White’s Creek in 1830. His family moved to Twelve Pole Creek and settled on what is now Craig Road when Bill was a child, and it was there he grew up.
At age seventeen, Bill headed west on a steamboat and eventually across country to California. In a later autobiography, he reported numerous hardships including surviving an exploding steamboat, attacks by Indians, and near misses from grizzly bears. Smith spent a short period of time searching for gold in California before operating a ferry. After being robbed by two men, Smith tracked them down to a saloon in San Francisco and murdered one of them. It was the first of many killings he would commit during his life. Bill fled back to Wayne County and lived the life of a farmer until the Civil War erupted.
He quickly became one of the leading Rebels in the county and surrounding area and soon became known as Rebel Bill Smith. Bill developed a reputation for brutality that would rival any other man of the time. He and his men killed at least five men in cold blood during the Civil War.
In December of 1863, Bill’s men shot and killed Jefferson Gilkerson while he was chopping wood on his farm. Gilkerson had been a Union soldier. In 1864, Smith executed Jim Smith, a Yankee spy, on Tom’s Creek near Wayne. Later that year, Bill and his men captured a seventy-year-old man named Jonathan Cooksey near Louisa, Kentucky and accused him of providing information about Smith’s movements to Union officials. Cooksey was murdered. In February of 1865, Smith’s men surrounded the home of Jesse Middaugh in Ceredo. Middaugh had been a Union scout during the war and had come home after his enlistment ended. Smith ordered Middaugh to come out and then forced their way into the home. One of the Rebels smashed the foot of Mrs. Middaugh, who was pregnant, with the butt of his rifle. Jesse ran from the home but was gunned down by Smith’s men in his yard. The Middaugh home was then burned.
One of the most gruesome crimes committed by Bill Smith was the execution of Joshua York, a soldier in Thomas Damron’s Company of the 167th Regiment of West Virginia Militia. In October of 1863, Damron’s Company was ambushed by Rebel Bill’s men in southern Wayne County. Several prisoners were captured including Joshua York. After being taken to Bill’s camp in Logan County, Bill informed the prisoners that one of them would be executed in retaliation for the death of one of Smith’s men. The Union prisoners were forced to draw straws, and York drew the short one. He was placed before a firing squad of twenty men and executed. York was sixty years old at the time and was the father of nine children.
When the war ended in the spring of 1865, Rebel Bill hid out in fear that he would be prosecuted for his crimes. In August of 1865, he was arrested near his home at Wayne and confined to prison. However, Smith was later freed after reportedly receiving a presidential pardon.
He quickly resumed his activities and raised his company again. For two years after the war, Rebel Bill and his men terrorized former Union men in Logan and Wayne Counties. They stole livestock and threatened murder on anyone who opposed them. In early 1867, Smith and his men raided the town of Wayne to free one of his men confined in the county jail. The elected officials in the courthouse fled.
Finally, Bill Smith settled down and eventually moved across the Big Sandy to Louisa where he resumed farming. By the 1880s, however, he took up the profession of bounty hunting and tracked down numerous criminals in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. In 1887, he wrote to the governor of Kentucky offering to arrest Devil Anse Hatfield who had served under him during the war. Rebel Bill was shot multiple times during the war and after. In 1890, he got into a dispute with Bad Frank Phillips, also of Hatfield-McCoy fame. Phillips broke into Smith’s house and shot him while he was asleep. The bullet grazed Smith’s head, causing a minor wound.
In his final years, Smith retired to the Confederate Home at Peewee Valley, Kentucky. In 1903, he made a final trip to the Big Sandy Valley and took a flat boat up the river. During the trip, he was caught in a rainstorm, became sick and died at his sister’s home in Huntington. Rebel Bill Smith was buried in the Confederate plot at Spring Hill Cemetery.
