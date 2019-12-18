HUNTINGTON — More Americans than ever on record — 115.6 million — will travel this holiday season, from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, according to a travel forecast prediction from AAA.
That is the most since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.
More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, and INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, expects delays to be the worst on Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
“With unemployment at historically low levels, millions of Americans will put a bow on 2019 with a trip to see family and friends,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “It’s great to see so many people decide to take this opportunity to make new holiday memories that will last them a lifetime.”
For the 104.8 million Americans traveling by automobile, AAA predicts only marginal delays throughout the holiday week. Nationally, drivers could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon, although New York City and Washington, D.C., could see triple the delays.
Gas prices steadily declined in November, paving the way for even cheaper prices for the year-end holidays. AAA expects most motorists to see gas prices drop before the new year, but will likely be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37.
For those flying, AAA says to prepare for busy airports Dec. 21-23 and steep flight prices Dec. 26.
A recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data revealed that most travelers depart two to four days prior to the Christmas holiday, Dec. 21-23, with Dec. 22 being the single busiest air travel day of the holiday week.
“These travelers, on average, pay ticket prices between $593 and $639. Christmas Eve is the best day to travel, with the lowest average price per ticket at $527 and the fewest crowds of the holiday week,” AAA said in its forecast. “Many travelers opt to fly after the Christmas holiday leading up to New Year’s, and they pay a premium to do so. Dec. 26 has the highest average ticket price of the week at $692.”