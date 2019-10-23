WAYNE — The marching band at Wayne High School had a season to remember.
After placing high in multiple competitions throughout the fall semester, the ‘Red Regime’ put a great big cherry on top by earning a Grand Champion designation in the Blue Division at the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational last weekend.
“The scores were close but we did enough to get the job done. Being able to edge out that division was great, especially since we finished as runners-up last year,” band director Tyler Davis said. “The kids take a lot of pride in what they do and it’s great to see them come together and accomplish something like this.”
Davis is in his fourth year as the band director, and this is the first WV State Grand Champion award under his direction.
Twenty-eight high school bands from across the state of West Virginia competed at Laidley Field for the fifth annual Marching Band Invitational sponsored by the WVDCH, WV Higher Education Policy and WV Dept. of Education and the Arts. Bands were divided into five classes and are judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
Wayne was assigned to Class C and nearly swept the awards in the group. The Red Regime won first place awards in band, percussion, color guard, and drum major.
Ravenswood High School took home the award for best soloist, a trumpeter.
Collectively, it was an improvement from the same competition in 2018. While Wayne’s group won awards for band and percussion, they fell short in the other three divisional categories (color guard, drum major, soloist) and finished as Grand Champion runners-up to the Paden City Junior-Senior High School marching band.
Davis said the storytelling aspect of the show title “Paranormal” brought a lot of intrigue, and that the success they had with it likely means people liked what they saw, competition judges included.
“The title of the show was ‘Paranormal,’” Davis explained. “It’s not necessarily a strict Halloween theme but almost a ”Sound of silence” vibe to it. The beginning of the show started out with the color guard breaking out of a box prop, overtaking the area before we introduced another character that ultimately ended the show by putting them back in the box.”
During the 2018 fall season, the Red Regime took part in eight competitions, earning a number of awards, including Division II Grand Champions at the Cabell Midland competition on Sept. 22, third place overall at the Hurricane High School competition on Sept. 29, and Grand Champion runners-up at the Sissonville Band Invitational on Oct. 26.
After eight straight weekends of football games and competition, Davis said his group of around fifty students will get a chance to enjoy some much needed time away from competition while they focus on upcoming events remaining in this semester before marching into spring.
“It’s important to take time to reflect and relax — and we will — but we’ve got a winter concert in December to prepare for, some pep band for basketball games and other things like all-county and all-state band, a band ratings festival at Cabell Midland in April,” Davis said.
“After that its wash, rinse, and repeat because marching band time will be there waiting for us.”
