HUNTINGTON — Customers are coming back to local shops in the Central City Antiques District on 14th Street West in Huntington.
Saturday’s nice weather led to many shoppers getting out of the house to visit shops and restaurants in this historic part of town, which offers many varieties of antique furniture, glassware, vintage clothing and accessories, architectural salvage, vinyl records, collectible media and toys, and local memorabilia.
“We are having a great time today shopping around Central City,” said Lisa Finn, of Ashland. “When we heard there were more stores reopening, my husband and I thought it would be a perfect day to walk around to all of the wonderful businesses they have here.”
This weekend was dubbed “Reopening Weekend” by the locally owned and operated shops.
It included Village Renew-All Antique Mall, which has more than 80 vendors and a variety of art, furniture, vintage clothing and accessories, and collectibles.
The store’s manager, Sue Wright, says business has been amazing since the store reopened June 1.
“I just ran the numbers, and so far we have sold more in the first few weeks of June than in the same time period last year,” she said.
Wright says while for many shoppers it was a way to get out of the house, business owners are hopeful customers feel comfortable enough to keep shopping safely after businesses were closed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We must take precautions to prevent the spread of (the) coronavirus by asking customers to wear a mask while inside of the store,” Wright said. “We have made masks available to customers that don’t have one and haven’t had any issues with it. I think people want to get back out and do it in a safe way.”
Shops in the district had hand sanitizer stations set up, as well.
“Everyone appears to understand the restrictions on the shopkeepers right now,” Wright added.
David Luther, owner of Central City Cafe, said he was happy to be back open.
“We just reopened on Monday,” he said. “We have been busy, but we are still down about 70% of our normal business. I have been here 28 years and I didn’t want to close, but I had to do it. We have a tremendous amount of regular, loyal customers that come here, and they have kept us going during this challenging time.”
Hattie & Nan’s owner Joanna Sexton Figlia said her shop also just recently reopened. The store is known for its collection of old and rare books, antique furniture, art, rugs, lamps and decorative accessories.
“We are not back to our normal operations just yet, but I get the sense that people want to get back out and do some shopping,” she said. “We are open six days a week, only closing on Tuesdays, so we are hoping people will come and see all we have to offer.”
Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques was highlighting new architectural salvage inventory, along with home and garden decor, antique furniture, glassware and other salvaged pieces.
Adell’s Antiques reorganized its store with new fine antique offerings, while The Co-op Warehouse refreshed its eclectic shop with vintage clothing, home accessories, and decorative and salvaged items.
Dawn Hilbert, owner of Cicada Books & Coffee, said her business reopened last week. The independent bookstore offers coffee, espresso and tea alongside sweet treats and great reads.
“We are opened limited hours right now, which is currently from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday,” she said. “We hope to get back to normal hours of operation soon.”
Camelot Too was open and is considered the place to find glassware, local memorabilia, vinyl records, collectible items and toys.
The weekend event also included the grand opening of the West End Tattoo Club. The new business offers eclectic decor and various services.
Bodimer’s Country Store has remained open throughout the pandemic because it sells food and is considered an essential business, but the hiatus by many of its customers made it challenging.
“It really picked up today, and it’s been picking up throughout the spring,” said Robecca Bodimer, owner of Bodimers Country Store. “We have a lot of fun stuff, like cheese spreads, lunch meat and cheese, homemade baked goods, and we make pies to order. We have lots of jarred-up Amish foods and will be adding fresh produce directly from our farm each week.”
Devyn Messinger, program coordinator and kitchen manager of The Wild Ramp, says the business remains closed to foot traffic, but is accepting curbside orders.“Our kitchen has been under construction, which kept us from reopening when everyone else here started to reopen, but we plan to reopen the store to the public soon,” she said. “It should be within the next week or two.”
The mission of The Wild Ramp is to operate a year-round, community-supported market that provides a viable economic outlet for local food producers, while providing consumers access to locally grown agricultural products.
Jonathan Bailey, owner of Time Machine at the Village Renew-All Antique Mall, says he reopened June 1 and business has been good. Time Machine has vintage watches and jewelry.
“I have been working during the pandemic preparing stuff and making things, so I feel blessed,” he said. “I just know everything is going to be great here in the Central City Antiques District once we get past this pandemic stuff. I think you can see it already starting to develop here today.”