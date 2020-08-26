HUNTINGTON — Rural residents of seven counties in West Virginia could see refuse fees increase from 30% to 82% if the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approves.
Republic Services filed for the rate increase in July. Earlier this month, it sent letters to customers in Cabell, Wayne, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln and Mason counties informing them of the proposal.
The net effect of the increases would be providing a standard rate of $25 per month for all customers in the affected areas. Rates currently range from $13.75 in parts of Cabell and Wayne counties to $18.97 in parts of Cabell and Mason counties, according to the mailing.
Susan Small, communications director for the PSC, said rates will not change immediately. The deadline for public comment is Sept. 10, and no action can be taken until then, she said. The PSC may suspend the new rates on its own. It must suspend the new rates if protest is heard from 25% of all customers or from 750 customers, whichever is smaller, Small said.