CHESAPEAKE, Oh. — Looking to get your body moving, but don’t want to leave the comfort of your own home? Randi Lynn Greene, owner of RLG Fitness Online has you covered — in sweat.
You can expect short, fun, effective workouts that’ll help you FEEL good and get your body moving if you take part in RLG Fitness Online. Workouts can be streamed from any device and you’ll have 24/7 access to the full RLG library, with over 150 workouts and yoga flows to choose from, plus new workouts added monthly.
Everything needed is in one subscription and there’s a little something for everyone including yoga, strength training, dance, cardio, HIIT, lower body plus core workouts, guest instructors, pregnancy and postpartum friendly workouts and more.
“I definitely created RLG Fitness Online with moms and busy women in mind. I wanted to make it easy for these women to get in a workout, but also make sure they were having fun and breaking a sweat while doing it,” Greene said. “I offer such a wide range of workouts, because I want to be sure I am challenging those who have been working out for awhile, while offering workouts that aren’t overly complex for someone who is just starting out. With that being said, I have had a lot of women who tell me their husbands actually do the workouts with them and that I kick their butts!”
Workouts can be mixed and matched to create the type of movement your mind and body are asking for on any given day. There’s no need to go out and buy any equipment, as most of the workouts we will be using our own body weight. Once in awhile, light dumbbells may be used, but you can grab two cans of food from your pantry or two bottles of water and they’ll get the job done too.
“I completely understand that commitment can be scary, which is why there are no contracts/commitment when you sign up,” Greene said. “Of course, it’s my hope that you’ll love the workouts and want to continue working out with me, but if you you decide you want to pause or cancel your subscription, you can do so at any time.”
Greene created RLG Fitness when she first moved back to this area from Los Angeles in 2014. At the time, she was teaching in-person classes around 4-5 times a week up until she had her first child, who is now 3 years old.
“Once I became a mom, I realized just how challenging it can be to find the time to make it to the gym/yoga studio, etc. After all, there are only so many hours in the day and as we all know, life can get pretty busy,” she said. “That’s why I created RLG Fitness Online. I wanted to provide busy moms and women with fitness that actually fits into their day, which is why the workouts on RLG Fitness Online are between 10-35 minutes and you can do them all from the comfort of your own home.”
She said there are many great and similar online services out there, but she hopes her reliability is what brings in her customers.
“There are so many great home workout programs out there. I have many friends who are Beach Body coaches, teach classes online, etc. and they are all incredible. So why would someone choose to workout with me? Beats me!” Greene said. “I feel like women enjoy working out with me because I’m just like them. I’m not a part of some huge fitness company that has a filming crew, hair and makeup person, etc. I’m just a mom who loves to help others add movement to their day. No fancy equipment, camera crew, or any crew for that matter. It’s just me….with my abnormally large bun on top of my head and whatever yoga pants I happened to have on that day.”
Taylor Justice, who began taking live classes at RLG Fitness and now utilizes RLG Fitness online, said the best thing about the program is that there are so many options.
“No matter how much time you have or what you’re feeling like, there is a perfect workout for you!” Justice said. “I also love that so many of them are quick and effective. They can be done from anywhere by accessing them online.”
Justice said Greene is a big part of why she keeps working out using this specific program.
“Randi is such a beautiful person inside and out,” she said. “She is beyond genuine and welcomes everyone into her fitness community with open arms. I could go on and on about how wonderful she is. I’m blessed to know her.”
Greene films all her workouts and edits them herself.
“Though it can be challenging at times to get it all done while taking care of a one and three year old, I do it because I truly care about helping others feel good,” she said.
When choosing to provide online workouts, Greene said there are positives and negatives that come with internet-based services.
“I love that I’m able to help people from all over the world add movement into their everyday lives! I have women from Singapore, Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, and of course the US working out with me right now. I absolutely love that teaching online workouts has given me the opportunity to connect with all of these women that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to connect with otherwise,” she said. “The worst part about offering online workouts? When you teach a live class, you can feed off the energy of everyone taking the class. When I teach my online classes, it’s just me in front of a camera, so I really have to motivate myself and make sure I’m bringing the same type of energy that I would bring in a live class.”
Greene said including exercise, in any capacity, is important for everyone, and that it is important to not be hard on yourself if that doesn’t look the same for you as someone else.
“Don’t get down on yourself if you’re only able to fit 10-15 minutes of exercise into your day. Do what you can, when you can. The most important thing to remember is that some movement is always better than none and that moving your body is about so much more than looking good … it’s about feeling good,” she said. “I know it can be easy to get discouraged if you’re unable to do a certain movement or pose. Try to remember that everyone starts somewhere. It’s okay if at first you can only do a few minutes of movement before you need a little break. Take modifications when you need them and just keep at it. Over time, you will feel yourself getting stronger and you will be amazed at what you are capable of.”
She said those who are seasoned at working out and yoga can benefit as well.
“For someone who has been working out or practicing yoga for awhile — there’s always room to learn, grow, and to challenge yourself,” Green said. “Step outside your comfort zone and try workouts that you normally wouldn’t try.”
Greene’s love for yoga and fitness inspired her to create Wild Spirit Yoga Camp in 2016. Wild Spirit Yoga Camp is a women’s only camp open to all experience levels.
“Whether you’re an experienced yogi, a nature lover brand new to yoga, or a mama who needs a little zen in your life, we invite you to join for an unforgettable weekend in the beautiful outdoors,” she said. “It is truly a magical weekend and such a great way for women from all over the country to take a break from technology and the noise of every day life and spend an unforgettable weekend recharging their souls in the great outdoors.”
A 7-days free trial for RLG Fitness Online is available at all times at www.RLGFitnessOnline.vhx.tv. Right now Greene is also offering 50% off first month with code “KEEPONMOVIN” to help others stay moving at home during the challenging time put forth by the coronavirus.
Also, when you sign up for at least one month, you’ll receive a RLG loop band as a little thank you.
Green is originally from the Pittsburgh area, and went to Marshall University for undergrad where she majored in Sports Management and Marketing. She worked in several gyms right out of college and discovered her passion for movement and helping to motivate others while living in Los Angeles. She now resides in Chesapeake, Ohio with her husband, David, and two children — Quinn who is 3-years-old and Blake who is 1-year-old.