By LUKE CREASY
Staff Writer
WAYNE - After construction began on a piling wall nearly three weeks ago near the Town of Wayne, work has been temporarily halted after some machinery from the site was needed elsewhere.
"The contractor had another project they had to use the drill they had (at the piling wall site) for foundation work on a different project near East Lynn," West Virginia Department of Highways District 2 construction engineer Chris Collins said.
Crews moved the machinery from the site sometime last week and turned off the temporary traffic signals until work resumes on W.Va. 152 in-between Maynard's Wrecking Service and the Wayne Clark's Pump and Shop.
The project, which involves the construction of a piling wall along the hillside, is expected to take one to two months to complete. Collins said work should still be completed by the contracted completion date of Nov. 15, 2019, and workers will "in a week or two" resume construction.
During active construction, that portion of W.Va. 152 will be taken from a two lane road down to one but both lanes are open in the meantime.
"A piling wall is a form of slide repair. There were a couple areas along that stretch on the hill that needed it pretty bad," he said.
Collins originally said he expected the project to be completed sometime in September or October, and while that remains the goal, the timeline has been extended by a couple weeks.