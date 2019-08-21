By LUKE CREASY
Staff Writer
WAYNE - Drivers headed to or from the Town of Wayne should expect traveling delays due to a hillside and road stabilization project that began this week.
Crews were out on Monday morning preparing the site and constructing temporary traffic signals on W.Va. 152 in-between Maynard's Wrecking Service and the Wayne Clark's Pump and Shop.
The project, which involves the construction of a piling wall along the hillside, is expected to take one to two months to complete.
During construction, that portion of W.Va. 152 will be taken from a two lane road down to one.
"A piling wall is a form of slide repair. There were a couple areas along that stretch on the hill that needed it pretty bad," West Virginia Department of Highways District 2 construction engineer Chris Collins said.
"This isn't replacing a wall that has fallen or failed but we are just installing one in that location."
The contracted completion date is Nov. 15, 2019 but Collins said he expects it to be completed sometime in September or October.