CEREDO — The annual Spaghetti Dinner with Rocco, benefiting the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, continued as it has for years Sunday, albeit in a modified format.
“This has been tough. We struggled with how to do this safely and effectively for the community, and also for the fire department,” said Ceredo Fire Chief Robbie Robson. “We talked to Rocco, and he thought it was very important that we keep doing this.”
For the past two decades, Rocco Muriale, owner of Rocco’s Ristorante, has hosted the spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the volunteer fire department purchase new equipment. The event is typically held at Muriale’s restaurant on Main Street in Ceredo. In 2019, the fundraiser saw one of its largest turnouts to date, with more than 850 meals served resulting in about $5,000 to $6,000 raised for the department.
This year, amid an altered event, that record was beaten with over 1,000 dinners served and $8,000 raised for improved emergency services.
“Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State,” Juanita Wilson, EMS director of Ceredo VFD, said last week.
The dinner took place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department’s 700 B St. location and was served via drive-thru service, walk up or delivery. Meals were $5 and consisted of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert.
“We’ve slimmed back, you know ... but this is a way to still do this for the community,” Robson said. “We had people calling last week wanting to make sure that this was still going on.”
Those who turned out for the annual fundraiser brought “a good, positive energy.”
“Today we felt some sort of normalcy for us in the fire department and the folks that always contribute to us through the dinner,” he said.