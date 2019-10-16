GENOA — On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Rustic Ravines, a tourism destination in southern Wayne County, joined with the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Huntington Regional Chamber for the official unveiling of The Big Zipper, a half mile zip line that was recently added. Constructed with private funding, this addition creates another attraction for people to visit southern West Virginia.
“Rustic Ravines is a wonderful attraction for visitors to our region, but it is important to remember that they are also a thriving business,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber “As Rustic Ravines continues to expand, it is our hope to identify formal and informal private-public partnerships that can create more traffic and opportunity for people to visit Wayne County.”
The half-mile-long zip line, which opened to the public in late August, hangs between 300 and 400 feet above the ground at its highest point, reaching speeds up to 65 mph.
“Rustic Ravines is a great addition to our tourism mix,” said Tyson Compton, Huntington Area CVB President. “We’re excited about The Big Zipper and its potential to bring in visitors who can enjoy all there is to see and do in Wayne County.”
According to information on Rustic Ravines’ Facebook page, zip liners must be at least 12 years old and weigh between 80 and 250 pounds. Prices start at $39 for “One Big Zip,” $59 for two rides, $79 for three rides, or an all-day pass for unlimited rides for $99.
To learn more about Rustic Ravines, visit https://affordablewestvirginiacabinrentals.com.