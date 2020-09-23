WAYNE — Ben Salango, democrat candidate for West Virginia Governor, made a visit to the Ceredo-Kenova area last week to meet with fellow candidates and supporters.
Salango, who is facing incumbent Jim Justice in the November 3 general election, stopped by the Ceredo Farmers Market as well as Griffith and Feil Drug Store and Soda Bar.
He was met with nearly 30 supporters at the market.
Jason Ekers said it was good to see candidates visiting local locations.
“It’s always good when a candidate makes their way to Wayne County,” he said.
Ric Griffith and David Thompson both met with Salango to discuss changes needed in the state. Griffith and Thompson are on the ballot in the House of Delegates 19th District race.
Salango is running his race “fighting for the little guy and working families.”
The 46-year-old Charleston attorney is relatively new to politics. He was appointed in 2017 to fill a vacancy on the Kanawha County Commission when Dave Hardy resigned to accept the position as state Revenue Secretary in the Justice Administration. Salango then ran for election and won in 2018.
He is said to have had humble beginnings, growing up poor in rural Raleigh County. He put himself though WVU and law school in Morgantown and then went to work as a civil defense attorney.
Others of note who met with him locally included Municipal Judge Chaffins, County Commissioner Kenneth Adkins, Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups and more.
Salango will be on the November 3 ballot as the democrat candidate for West Virginia Governor.