LAVALETTE — Millions of Americans will open wallets and swipe cards as they check items off their shopping list this holiday season, and the U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging folks to take advantage of shopping local this year.
SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel joined local officials in Lavalette on Friday to share the importance of shopping local throughout the year, but more specifically during special calendar dates like Small Business Saturday, celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Friel made two stops during her visit to Wayne County: at Girlfriends and Sister Chics Boutique and Creekside Golf Course & Restaurant. Both businesses were presented a certificate of recognition and commended for their efforts to improve the local economy.
“Ninety-nine percent of our businesses in West Virginia are local, so it’s vital that we support those businesses that support our communities,” said Friel. “They are the ones sponsoring our kids’ athletic teams and giving donations to youth organizations, and honestly they are the ones providing paychecks to our local families.”
“I think (locally owned businesses) are extremely important to our community. We can provide our customers services that they’d normally have to travel several miles to find,” said Janet Sowder, who works at the family-owned boutique. “It helps to keep our communities growing, and if those are growing, so is our state.”
Sowder said Girlfriends and Sister Chics usually sees an increase in customer spending at the start of fall until January, adding they recently hosted one of their most successful open house events since the boutique opened in April 2012.
SBA and local representatives visited Creekside Golf Course & Restaurant later Friday afternoon for a similar presentation.
Creekside owner Donnie Nelson said though owning a golf course poses challenges, the restaurant and other endeavors help keep the place running.
“I hope to keep the place running and plan some other endeavors in the future to keep people coming,” Nelson said.
Friel said the SBA has noticed a significant uptick in local spending over the past decade, citing the results of a recent survey revealing nearly $18 billion in local sales in the United States last year.
“When you look at small business, especially in Wayne County — Zimms Bagging Co. (in Prichard) was started by somebody on their back porch, and today they employ over 100 people,” Wayne County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Park Ferguson said. “I think it’s important that we take care of our entrepreneurs and small-business owners because those dollars stay local and it’s one of our better opportunities to see growth in our area.”
Girlfriends and Sister Chics Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. The company is family owned and operated. Creekside Golf Course & Restaurant opens daily at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is open to the public and is not exclusive to club members.