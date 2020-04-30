WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education has canceled May graduation dates, officially moving the commencement ceremonies to June 25 and 27, 2020, the superintendent announced during the regular meeting Tuesday evening.
"I think we are at the point where we need to go ahead and cancel the May dates and move (graduation ceremonies) to June," Todd Alexander said.
Initially, the school board's goal was to keep the graduation dates in May, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to raise concerns even with the state attempting to re-open in phases, the board members believe moving the dates to June will be safer for all involved after discussing the decision with principals at the county's three high schools.
Wayne and Spring Valley graduations will be Thursday, June 25, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington while Tolsia High School's commencement ceremony will be Saturday, June 27, in the school gymnasium.
In the event that a traditional ceremony cannot be held in June, the board will look at other options to begin delivering official diplomas to graduating students, but remains committed to holding a commencement ceremony "at some point."
"We've made a commitment that we are going hold these ceremonies at some point no matter how long it takes, but if this gets pushed back past June we think it's going to be important to do some type of diploma delivery at the point," Alexander said. "We might come up with something non-traditional for students to come pick those up and try and hold a ceremony at a later date."
BOE members also discussed an alternative grading scale for students in the final grading period of the 2019-2020 academic year, which is designed to keep students engaged and more prepared for higher level courses in future years.
The plan would freeze a student's grade at the end of the fourth six-weeks grading period, meaning it can only improve after the fourth six weeks grading period so long as the student remains actively engaged in course work.
It largely follows the guidance from the state in regard to a grading scale, keeping third through 12th graders on a letter grade scale, and the student would only receive a grade lower than he or she had before the end of the fourth grading term (March 2).
However, in the Wayne school board's plan, a student could receive a lower grade than he had at the freeze point but only if that student is entirely disengaged by his own choice.
In short, if a student is submitting work and engaged in the curriculum, their grade cannot sink below what is was on March 2. If the student has the resources needed to engage in course work and does not, their grade can be negatively effected as a result of their actions.
"I'm worried about a freshman who is enrolled in Math 1 who disengages from the process and doesn't do anything for the next month. We can freeze his grade and give him whatever he had on March 13. Let's say he got a 'B.' I'm not worried about that, my worry is that next year when he starts into Math 2 and he can't do it, that's when we're going to see the grade suffer," Alexander said.
He added that teachers are responsible for attempting to communicate with disengaged students if their grade is suffering by reaching out to both the student and the parent and documenting those interactions with school administrators.