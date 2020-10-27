WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education was expected to approve their Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) at Tuesday's regular meeting.
The plan, which is required every ten years by the West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia School Building Authority is flexible and can be amended/modified during the ten year period.
Board members and the superintendent held a special meeting last Thursday to discuss the initial components of the proposal, which are listed below.
Major Improvement Projects
1. Enclosing outdoor corridors at Wayne Middle School.
2. Pre-K room addition at Wayne Elementary School.
3. Bathroom Renovations at existing facilities including but not limited to Tolsia High School, Wayne High School, and CK Middle School.
Needs Projects
1. Replace Buffalo Elementary School through a new school attached to the Kindergarten Facility or a new school attached to a renovated Buffalo Middle School. BMS renovations would include cafeteria expansion, enclosed walkways, and restroom upgrades.
2. Replace Dunlow Elementary and Genoa Elementary with a new PK-5 consolidated school.
3. Replace Lavalette Elementary School with a new PK-5 school.
4. Replace East Lynn Elementary School with a new PK-5 school.
Other items listed on the proposal, but not expected to be included on the final approved document were to replace Prichard Elementary with a new PK-5 school and to replace Vinson Middle School with a renovation with Kellogg Elementary.