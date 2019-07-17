HD Media
HUNTINGTON - A Florida man was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Sunday with a loaded .380 caliber handgun, marking the sixth gun caught at the airport's checkpoint so far this year and the second within a four-day span.
By comparison, TSA officers caught two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018, according to a news release.
TSA officers spotted the gun, which was loaded with six bullets, when the man's belongings entered the X-ray machine.
They contacted the airport police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man, a resident of Belleair, Florida, for questioning.
Four days earlier, on July 10, TSA stopped a passenger with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a carry-on bag at the same airport.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
TSA reminds travelers that individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000.
Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.
Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.