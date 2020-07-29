Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

2017 0329 Plymale 01.jpg.jpg

Bob Plymale

HUNTINGTON — Senator Bob Plymale (D-Wayne) has been elected to a fourth term as Treasurer of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), a multi-state compact that works to develop and share best practices and education policies.

The Board includes the governor and four gubernatorial appointees from each member state, including at least one state legislator and one educator. Senator Plymale has served on the board for seventeen years, since 2003.

“I am honored that the board has recognized my commitment to improving education not only in West Virginia, but around our region,” Plymale said.

“I am proud to represent West Virginia in regional decision-making arenas.”

Plymale, who chaired the Senate Education Committee for twelve years, brings a wealth of experience in national education policy to SREB.

He has also served on the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL)’s Blue Ribbon Commissions on Higher Education Finance and Higher Education, the NCSL National Task Force on “No Child Left Behind,” served as Co-Chair for the NCSL Federal Education Policy Task Force, and was an Early Learning Fellow for the same organization.

SREB conducts research, publishes reports, and performs data analysis for all member states to help develop consensus and work together on regional issues.

They have been instrumental in helping to implement many policies West Virginia has adopted, such as the Academic Common Market, which allows students in participating states to receive in-state tuition at out-of-state schools if their major is not offered in their home state.

“The SREB has been of such help to West Virginia,” said Plymale, “and a huge return on our investment. For every dollar we put in, we get thirteen dollars in return.”

In addition to Plymale’s position, Governor John Carney of Delaware was elected the new SREB Chair and Glenn Johnson, the Chancellor for Higher Education in Oklahoma, was elected Vice Chair.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.