WAYNE — Sen. Mark R. Maynard (R-Wayne) has asked Gov. Jim Justice to bid out road repairs that the DOH can't get to.
Justice led the charge on the "Roads to Prosperity" bond sale referendum, and West Virginia residents voted in favor of it. It allows the sale of bonds, which is basically borrowing money, counting on future income of the state to repay over $1 billion, which will be used for road repair and expansion.
"Borrowing this money on our future was a bit risky to me, but I realize sometimes that's the avenue people choose," Maynard said. "I know our DOH performs as much as they can with what they have to work with. And I applaud them and the work they perform daily. I've heard rumors of people wanting the DOH to contract out their work, altogether, but I am not in favor of that, I think about all the employees of the DOH that would get displaced. Attrition would take too long as well. My solution is contract out, put up for bid, certain stretches of the roads that our workforce at the DOH can't get to. And let the DOH continue to perform the job they are doing currently, and bid out what they cant get to at the time."
Maynard cited the many side roads and hollows that have been paved over the years.
"If there are weeds that need cut that the county DOH can't get to, put it out for bid," he said. "If the ditchlines are full and causing water to seep under the pavement, put it out for bid. If shoulders need graveled, put it out for bid."
Maynard said he has done research, and the DOH has the ability to bid out road repairs "just like they contract slip repair, bridge construction or paving, without a nod from the legislature and governor," he said.
Sen. Randy Smith (R-Tucker County) introduced a similar piece of legislation this past session, requiring the DOH to sub-contract out road work and repairs the DOH couldn't get to, but was vetoed by the governor.
"But, I contacted his office last week asking the Governor to step in and ask the DOH to start the bidding process," Maynard said.