GLEN HAYES — Tolsia High School Seniors completed their Senior Quest presentations before the judging panel recently.
Senior high school students in Wayne County’s three high schools are required to complete a Senior Quest Project as part of their graduation criteria.
This entails an extensive process that includes a research paper, a hands on project that is completed by the student, and a presentation before a panel of outside judges.
Students are required to work with a mentor in the area that their project falls under and are guided through the process by their English teacher at the school as well.
The Tolsia High Senior Quest Program is under the direction of Mr. Noah Copley, English Teacher at Tolsia High.
Copley said he feels that the Senior Quest process is invaluable for his students as they prepare to transition into the next phase of their educational or career paths. Seniors whom completed their Senior Quest Projects in the Fall semester presented to the panel of judges as a requirement for all Wayne County senior students as a graduation requirement.
At the county level, The Senior Quest Program in Wayne County Schools is coordinated by Mr. Vernon Shy.
“The Senior Quest Program is an integral part of the learning process for our students,” Shy said. “It incorporates a plethora of skills that will serve our students well in all their future endeavors after high school.”
For more information regarding the Senior Quest Program at Tolsia High School, contact Noah Copley at 304-648-5566.