WAYNE — For the graduating class of 2020, the end of their high school career came suddenly.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the usual proceedings of senior year, but as seniors came back to the school grounds to pick up their graduation caps and gowns, they were greeted with positive messages and well-wishes from the faculty and staff Monday morning.

Seniors at Tolsia and Wayne High Schools were able to drive by and receive graduation materials like caps, gowns and other memorabilia they ordered.

The drive through sites allowed the students to stay in their vehicles while staff brought items to them in order to prevent large crowds from forming and to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Spring Valley High School hosted a similar event last week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

