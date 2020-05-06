HUNTINGTON — Throughout the state of West Virginia, on what felt like a crisp fall evening, members of the 2020 graduating class got to experience one more Friday night under the lights as high schools across the state lit up their athletic facilities to honor a class after their academic year abruptly ended due to the novel coronavirus.
Some schools, like Spring Valley High School in Wayne County, hosted a drive-through parade complete with signs to recognize the seniors and staff to encourage them as they drove by. Many other members of the community participated Friday evening, showing their support for the students as well.
“This is us trying to make the most of an unfortunate situation,” SVHS Athletic Director Tim George said. “It’s been nice to have to come to work and prepare and plan to put something like this together, and gives a chance for people in our community to come together for something while still practicing social distancing.”
Students, parents and siblings remained in their cars throughout the duration of the event and enjoyed brief conversation with staff and administration on their way through.
George said the turnout was much larger than he expected as a steady line of cars passed in front of the school from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“This is just great. It’s good to see faces again and have a reason to get out of the house and do something good,” he said.
Tolsia High School held a similar event on their campus, as did Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools in Cabell County.
The events were part of a statewide effort called “Shine for West Virginia Seniors 2020,” which was organized by the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Commission as a way to recognize senior athletes who have not had a spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.