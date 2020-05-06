LAVALETTE — In her eyes, Wendy Little didn’t do anything she hasn’t done in thirteen year tenure as a school cook in the Wayne County School system, but perhaps moving to a smaller school made those efforts shine a little brighter.
After a dozen years as the head cook at Kellogg Elementary in Huntington, Little decided a change of scenery could be beneficial at this point in her career. That decision led her to Lavalette Elementary School and her efforts in her first year there earned recognition as the Wayne County Schools 2020-2021 Service Person of the Year.
“I really haven’t done a whole lot more here than I did at my previous school. I think because (Kellogg) was a larger school and we had run it that way for so long, it wasn’t as recognizable there,” she said.
The changes Little made were subtle ones, but altered the dynamic of the school cafeteria and kitchen in just a few short months.
“She has completely changed the cafeteria from this blah, be quiet, eat and get out space to a restaurant where it’s comfortable, warm and decorated and it’s like home cooking instead of a school tray,” said Principal Allie Brewer.
Singing to students while serving them, sending a smile across the lunch table, painting murals on the walls to brighten the space, or making simple conversation are just a few things Little has done to accomplish that.
If they aren’t happy when they’re coming into the cafeteria they aren’t going to eat. It’s not about coming through the line and giving out trays to little robots,” said Little. “I’m engaged with them. I’ve always done that with my kids.
On any given day, Brewer said Little can be found interacting with students even after they’ve gone through the lunch line. The kitchen staff also decorates the cafeteria and dresses up for every Holiday and gives students the chance to vote on different names for the room.
“She’s done everything she can do to make the cafeteria a more positive place and experience,” Brewer added. “I think in turn, the kids feel more comfortable.”
Little never expected to have such a big impact on the student’s or staff, and said the move to a smaller school was the first step in pumping the brakes on her career as she gets older.
That said, she’s not slowing down per se, but savoring those special moments in the kitchen and lunch room.
“The only reason I left Kellogg — and I loved it there — was to be in a smaller environment. When you’re pushing 50 you want to start slowing down a little bit,” she said. “I can’t see myself slowing down any while I’m here though. It’s enjoyable because it’s slower paced and I get to enjoy the kids even more.”
One of her more memorable moments came when she watched a group of kindergartners move through every grade at Kellogg Elementary school from the time they arrived until they left for Middle School.
While that memory might top the list, this year specifically is one she won’t soon forget, either. Her role has changed, in a sense, from the start of the school year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Students were released on March 13 and will not return to the schools for instruction this Spring, but Little’s attitude has not changed from then to now, still coming to the school everyday to make sure the students have meals to pick up at the beginning of every week.
“She has been a champ through this whole thing, serving over 200 kids which equates to 1,000 breakfast and 1,000 lunch meals every week,” said Brewer. “We’ve written notes on the bags to the kids where she maybe told the kids she loved them or missed them, told them to smile and hang in there. She’s only required to come on Monday’s but she’s here every day.”
It’s a giant sized effort made possible by Little and other volunteers at the school. The first year cook said she’s blessed to be in the position she is with the support of all the staff around her.
“It was overwhelming the first couple of days until we found out who was going to be able to come in and volunteer but we got into a routine and it’s been smooth,” said Little. “I haven’t seen any bumps in this area, maybe other schools have but I’m blessed to be here at this school. It’s a remarkable staff. I don’t have one bad thing to say about anybody here.”