WAYNE — Seven employees at the Wayne County Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19, but officials say the outbreak was limited to just one office, which has been temporarily closed.
“Those employees have not been in the office since being tested. The office has been cleaned and remains closed,” Wayne County Commission President Robert Pasley said. “No other employees have any symptoms, and those tested have had negative results.”
The employees who did test positive have not returned to the courthouse and will be permitted to work from home until it is safe to return to work. The workspaces in the office were thoroughly sanitized, Pasley said. No additional positive cases have been reported and courthouse staff are continuing to monitor the situation.
Members of the public are encouraged to visit the courthouse only when necessary or for essential services. Resources such as the courthouse website, email, snail mail and drop-off can be used and do not require face-to-face contact. Visitors should wear masks when inside and maintain proper social distance at all times.