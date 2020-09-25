Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

waynecourthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The Wayne County Commission has issued an emergency policy declaration concerning public access to the Wayne County Courthouse, pictured, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Seven employees at the Wayne County Courthouse have tested positive for coronavirus but officials say the outbreak was limited to just one office, which has been temporarily closed.

"Those employees have not been in the office since being tested. The office has been cleaned and remains closed," Wayne County Commission President Robert Pasley said. "No other employees have any symptoms and those tested have had negative results."

The employees that did test positive have not returned to the courthouse and will be permitted to work from home until it is safe to return to work. The workspaces in the office were thoroughly sanitized. No additional positive cases have been reported and courthouse staff are continuing to monitor the situation.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the courthouse only when necessary or for essential services. Resources such as the courthouse website, email, snail mail, drop off can be used and do not require face-to-face contact. Visitors should wear masks when inside and maintain proper social distancing at all times.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.