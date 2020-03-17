HUNTINGTON — All local Social Security offices, including those located throughout Huntington, are now closed to the public for in-person services to curve the potential spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to a news release from the Social Security National Press Office, the offices were ordered to be closed to the public Tuesday and will only offer phone services until further notice.
Kimberly Stephens, public affairs specialist, said the decision came to protect the population it serves, which includes older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions, as well as its employees.
Local offices will continue to provide critical services over the phone and online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. The Social Security Administration suggests patrons first use the online service to conduct their business and then call their local offices for more location-specific information on conducting business, if needed.
Patrons can also call the national 800 number at 1-800-772-1213 for better guidance.
Anyone who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will instead receive a phone call from an employee, which may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Patrons who have a hearing scheduled should also expect a phone call to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, which could include offering a hearing via telephone.
As a reminder to patrons, Stephens warned employees will never threaten citizens or ask for any form of payment.