The Wayne County News
HUNTINGTON - The Partners of Somerville & Company, P.L.L.C., Certified Public Accountants and Consultants announced the addition of Wayne High School graduate Andrew L. Stamper to its professional staff recently.
Somerville & Company, P.L.L.C. is a local, certified public accounting and consulting firm serving clients in the Tri-State area since 1932.
The firm prides itself on providing quality, professional services that include audit, tax, management advisory services, gift and estate planning, technology consulting, litigation support and medical practice consulting.
Stamper graduated from WHS and obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Marshall University as Magna Cum Laude.
Prior to graduation, Stamper participated in the Somerville & Company Accounting Internship Program for two years.
At the firm, he concentrates his efforts on providing accounting, auditing and tax related services to a wide range of clients.
He is a member of Generation Huntington through the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Huntington Chapter of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Andrew Stamper can be contacted by phone at (304) 525-0301 or email at drew.stamper@s-co.com.
The firm is located at 501 Fifth Avenue in the Somerville Building. For more information, visit www.s-co.com or phone 304-525-0301.