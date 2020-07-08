HUNTINGTON — Two of Spring Valley High School’s graduating seniors have been chosen to receive $1,000 scholarships that will assist them as they embark upon their goals of becoming physical therapists.
In 1999, Spring Valley High School in Wayne County celebrated its first graduating class, which included Stephen Paul “Bub” Amis, son of Stephen and Patricia Amis of Kenova. Not long after graduation, Bub was diagnosed with a massive brain tumor, underwent surgery and 18 months of rehab. He would make a decision, because of the help he received, to become a physical therapist assistant to “pay it forward” so that he could help others as he was helped.
Bub worked as a PTA for 15 years, helping many people recover from strokes and injuries. He died on July 5, 2018, after suffering for 13 months in the hospital.
The BLESS Scholarship was established to continue his legacy of helping others. It is an acronym for the creed that he lived by: “Bub Loved Every Single Soul.”
On June 26, two Spring Valley graduating seniors were selected to receive the BLESS Scholarship Award: Tyrus Anthony Baumgardner, who will attend West Virginia State University on a baseball scholarship, and Chloe Alyssa McCloud, who will be attending Morehead State University on a cheerleading scholarship.
Each received a $1,000 BLESS Scholarship and both will be attending college to embark on their future careers as physical therapists.