Spring Valley High School will have its commencement exercises at 11 a.m. June 27 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
VERY HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Faith Danielle Ball; Tyrus Anthony Baumgardner; Kailie Paige Bellomy; Emma Rose Blatt; Jayla Morgan Bridges; Anna Kristen Alexis Darby; Reagan Elizabeth Doak; MacKenzie Sue Dunkum; Ethan Michael Eldridge; Nathan Thomas Ellis; Shelbie Faith Estep; Madison Mackenzie Fields; Benjamin Marshall Fortner; Alyson Danielle Gue; Miranda Paige Gue; Zane Keith Hale; Zara Kate Harold; Erica Raelynn Harper; Ariel Rae Jeffers; Haley Dawn Lambert; Hannah Marie Lambert; Alexandra Denise Leonard; David Kerr Livingston; Kassidy Shae Mathis; Natalie Marie McCann; Chloe Alyssa McCloud; Eli William McFeeley; Jacob James Francis Meek; Caleb Jesse Meredith; Jessica Alison Mitchell; Tia Allison Taylor Moore; Jillian Madeline Nicholson; Layken Elise Payne; Jehniebave Leila Perry; Craig Gene Preece; Madeline Grace Rood; Isaak Shawn Ross; Zoe Mckenlee Runyon; Shelby Jean Shepard; Brianna Lynn Slone; Craig David Spaulding; Reece Alan Stevenson; Chylee Megan Straley; Hannah Grace Sullivan; Layton Gabrielle Sydenstricker; Brandon Lee Vaughn; Skylar Hope Webb; Allyson Paige Wellman; Sophie Anne Wellman; Madison Renae Wilburn; Addison Renee Wilson; Sarah Grace Wolford; Paul William Gabriel Yeoman; and Jace Kelley Yost.
HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Samuel Edward Adkins; Morgan Paige Baldwin; William Edward Beckett; Jenna Marie Billups; Cambria Marie Bowen; Abigail Saylor Browning; Grace Morgan Callicoat; Emma Grace Campbell; Kathryn Elizabeth Caudill; Kloie Grace Edwards; Elisabeth Grace Fortner; Peyton Avalee Griffith; Garrett Michael Hall; Cameron Tyler Harmon; Kayla Nicole Harrison; Lauren Kay Henry; Kayla Raelyn Herbert; Jacob Matthew Hutchison; Felicity Nicole Kelley; Zacharias Aristotle Lysandrou; Alison Rose-Lynn McCloud; Kylee Alayna McCloud; Cade Franklin Milum; Ethan Patrick Napier; Logan James O’Dell; Prapti Pravinkuma Patel; Graycen Lauryn Perdue; Meghan Leeann Rohr; Jonathan Dale Smith; Katherine Nicole Smith; Sarah Marie Smith; Samantha Ruth Ann Sparks; Lexus Paige Stiltner; Karlee Alanis Tackett; Susan Elizabeth Thompson; Gabrielle Maxwell Toliver; Aiden Michael Wallace; Anthony Kyle Whitlock; Ronald Taylor Wiley; and Leighann Paige Williams.
HONORS GRADUATES: Colby Jack Adkins; Rylee Andrew Adkins; Brandee Renee Agee; Dallas Dian Bailey; Leigha Rose Barrett; Ashton Brooke Berry; Miranda Nicole Berry; Braley Nichelle Bevins; Jaylyn Makenna Boling; Eliza Madeline Mae Bowen; Brayden Taylor Bower; Braden Joshua Brenneman; David Wade Burchell; Tyler Scott Bustetter; Mason Thomas Carroll; Austin Bishop Cochran; Aaron Michael Crum; Peyton Julian Dean; Addison Joyce DelPapa; Isabella Elaine DeMattie; Shelby Madison DeWeese; Jonathan Blake Dixon; James Lucas Durham; Madison Dawn Fawks; Desiree Dawn Ferguson; Jaylne Marie Gilkerson; Justin Michael Graham; Eian Anthony Harper; Kayla Marie Hay; Alexandria Keri Hensley; Candice Leigh Hoover; Madison Dixielynn Lemon; Bryce Thomas Lindsey; Payton Pauline-Jean McFeeley; Kaillei Grace Miller; Lynzie Rae Napier; Alexis Marie Nelson; Shirley Lynn Pierce; Christopher Zane Porter; Jadyn Thomas Rakes; Barbara Nicole Faith Robertson; Timothy Joseph Romans; Breanna Nicole Saunders; Thomas Hunter Slusher; Levi Hunter Smith; Madison Rylee Smith; Katrina Marie Spillman; Jacob Austin Stewart; Laykin Renee Stiltner; Nathan Alexzander Strickland; Mackenzie Skye Sutphin; David Dalton Varney; Anthony Bruce Wade; Brittney Ann Ward; and Jewel Alexandra Williamson.
GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Nicholas Brayden Adams; Alexia Dawn Adkins; Stephanie Aaliyah Argote; Jeremy Ray Arnett; Kristian Taylor Bailey; RJ Lee Bailey; Harley Meredith Baker; Alexis Paige Basenback; Cade Andrew Beever; Tyler Chase Berry; Joseph Michael Blake; Maddi Suzanne Blankenship; Chase Alexander-Dylan Boggess; Chasity Breanne Boggs; Michael Stephen Bowen; Angel Marie Burcham; Shalye Brooke Carr-Dunlap; Destanee Blu Carter; Samantha Lynne Cassidy; Conor Anthony Christian; Luke Bradford Christopher; Vernon Bailey Clay; Preston Bailey Cornell; Emma Haley Cornwell; Cody Austin Crockett; Megan Riley Crow; Emily Nicole Dillow; Corey Allen Dunn; Ian Michael Early; Tanner Bryce Ekers; Carla Nicole Eplin; Andrew Garrett Estep; Hunner Zane Evans; Joshua Glenn Finley; Stephanie Nicole Foster; Brianna Shea Frye; Sara Elizabeth Fulks; Joseph Lawrence Gillispie II; William Brock Gray; Peyton Lee Hammond; Joshua David Harrold; Michael Lee Hathaway; Darius Lee Hernandez; Paige Frances Hite; Lantz Alec Laden Holley; Alyssa Nichole Hoover; Randy Lee Hutchinson Jr.; Michael Riley Jenkins; Andrew Scott Kelley; Zechariah Leviticus Knight; Taylor Jaye Lawhon; Kaylin Paige Leek; Wyatt Eugene Lewis; Michael Aaron Lucas; Roderick Burns Marcum; Cole Jacob Marzolf; Benjamin Malachi Mathis; Jerry Hunter Mattox; Logan Edward Maynard; Tyler Garrett McCallister; Jeffrey Dwight McCloud; Adriana Danielle Mead; Carrie Alexis Moore; Donovan Blaine Moore; Erin Nicole Moore; Daniel Kyle Morgan; Elijah Rashawn Moses; Laura Brooke Perry; Leslie Dawn Porter; Alexis Nicole Potter; Gabrial Allen Nicolas Prince; Logan Keith Quigley; Camie Cheyenne Rider; Ethan Alan Robinson; Jaiden Isaiah Robinson; Andrew Ross Sexton; Clayton Seth Sharp-Kipp; Caleb Thomas Shoemaker; Devon Christopher Skeens; Nicholas William Skidmore; Kohde Allen Smith; Skyler Ray Smith; Taylor Leigh Smith; Alyssa Kirstien Starr Sodder; Sidney Amber Spurr; Andrew William Staley; Austin David Stiltner; Benjamin Ryan Stone; Deanna Lyn Thompson; Lily Rose Thompson; Mitchell David Thompson; Nicholas Hunter Thompson; Joshua Jay Tomblin; Elian Lyron David Ventura; Danny Cole Walker; and Zachary Scott Waller.