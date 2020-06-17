HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Center for Education (CFE) celebrated a virtual graduation ceremony for its May 2020 graduates from the School of Nursing, School of Medical Imaging and School of Respiratory Care. The CFE’s annual pinning ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These students have worked so hard to earn their degree,” said Joey Trader, Ed.D., MSN, RN, CNE, vice president, Schools of Nursing and Health Professions and director, School of Nursing. “We wanted to find a way to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments and congratulate them on their important milestone.”
The following graduates will be honored. All hometowns are in West Virginia, unless otherwise noted:
School of Nursing
ASHFORD: Molly Larzo.
BARBOURSVILLE: Grant Gambill.
CHAPMANVILLE: Alicia Walker.
CHARLESTON: Harleigh Bush, Madison Jennings, Maegan Medley.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio: Kolton Webb.
CLENDENIN: Kayley Hoffman.
CULLODEN: Candice Rickert.
ELEANOR: Leslie Harris.
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio: Madison Burns.
HUNTINGTON: Anna Dillard, Anna Reynolds, Carly Meadows, David Booth, Emily Witt, Garrett Toppins, Grace Bunten, Jade Watts, Kaitlyn Trimble, Leslie Gannon, Logan Martin, MaKayla Howerton, Michael Adkins, Olivia Followay, Trevor Maynard.
HURRICANE: Ty Jackson.
LAVALETTE: Hannah Coleman, Leslie Collins.
LETART: Jourdan Scott.
LEWISBURG: Lauren Lusher.
MILTON: Justin Layne, Mason Hess.
ONA: Hanna McComas, Jessica Lewis, Leila Rozzi.
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio: Olivia Price-Bias.
SALT ROCK: Tanner Thompson.
SCOTT DEPOT: Amanda Rader, Bailey Williams.
SOUTH CHARLESTON: Alexis Tribble, Lauren Graley.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio: Mikayla Lewis, Richard Chapman.
ST. ALBANS: Megan Vance.
WEST HAMLIN: Madison Jeffers.
WINFIELD: Marlene Gibson.
School of Medical Imaging
CATLETTSBURG, Ky.: Kayla Holcomb.
CHARLES TOWN: Ruby Hollenshead.
CHARLESTON: Grant Oxley.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Morgan Droddy.
GRAFTON: Megan Weber.
HUNTINGTON: Christopher Dick, Emilee Dean, Emily Marsh, Hannah Crawley.
PARKERSBURG: Makayla Carpenter.
POINT PLEASANT: Briana Dangerfield, Jacey Beaver.
PRICHARD: Savannah Fox.
SCOTT DEPOT: Clara Wolf, Mallory Tuemler.
UNION: Kayla Arthur.
WILLIAMSON: Cameron Johnson.
School of Respiratory Care
CHARLESTON: Taylor Hunt Greenlee.
HUNTINGTON: Leora Katherine Carter, Nichole Marie Treadway, Morgan Paige Miller, Heather Boyle, Molly Sowder.
ONA: Destanee Paige VanNatter, Mary Noble.
POINT PLEASANT: Sydney Nicole Raike, Jayla Smith.
RED HOUSE: Chase Brody Allen.
SOUTH CHARLESTON: Jennifer Lee Miller.