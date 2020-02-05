The West Virginia 2020 election filing deadline was Saturday, Jan. 25. Applications had to be postmarked by that date. The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 12, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
U.S. Senator, West Virginia
Incumbent: Shelley Moore Capito (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Richard Ojeda of Holden, Paula Jean Swearengin of Sophia, Richie Robb of South Charleston.
Republican: Shelley Moore Capito of Charleston, Allen Whitt of Kenna, Larry Eugene Butcher of Washington.
U.S. Congress District 1
Incumbent: David McKinley (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Natalie Cline of Wheeling, Tom Payne of Keyser.
U.S. Congress District 2
Incumbent: Alex Mooney (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Cathy Kunkel of Charleston.
Republican: Alex Mooney of Charles Town, Matthew Hahn of Berkeley Springs.
U.S. Congress District 3
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Jeff Lewis of Milton, Hilary Turner of Huntington, Paul E. Davis of Huntington, Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican: Russell Siegel of Lewisburg, Carol Miller of Huntington.
West Virginia Governor
Incumbent: Jim Justice (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Ben Salango of Charleston, Ron Stollings of Danville, Stephen Smith of Charleston, Jody Murphy of Parkersburg, Douglas Hughes of Logan.
Republican: Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg, Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport, Doug Six of Burton, Jim Justice of Lewisburg, Brooke Lunsford of Salt Rock, Charles R. Sheedy Sr. of Cameron.
West Virginia Attorney General
Incumbent: Patrick Morrisey (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond, Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin.
West Virginia Auditor
Incumbent: John McCuskey (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans.
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture
Incumbent: Kent Leonhardt (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Dave Miller of Tunnelton, Bob Beach of Morgantown, WM J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield.
Republican: Kent Leonhardt of Fairview, Roy Ramey of Lesage.
West Virginia Secretary of State
Incumbent: Mac Warner (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.
West Virginia Treasurer
Incumbent: John Perdue (D), seeking re-election. No other Democrats filed.
Republican: Riley Moore of Harpers Ferry.
West Virginia Supreme Court — Div. 1 Seat
Incumbent: Tim Armstead, seeking election.
Nonpartisan Filings: Richard Neely of Charleston, Tim Armstead, David Hummel Jr.
West Virginia Supreme Court — Div. 2 Seat
Incumbent: Margaret Workman, not running for re-election.
Nonpartisan Filings: Joanna Tabit of Charleston, Kristina “Kris” Raynes, William R. “Bill” Wooten, Jim Douglas.
West Virginia Supreme Court — Div. 3 Seat
Incumbent: John A. Hutchison, seeking election.
Nonpartisan Filings: John A. Hutchison of Beckley, Lora A. Dyer of Ripley, Bill Schwartz.
West Virginia State Senate
District 4 (Jackson, Mason, parts of Putnam and Roane counties):
Incumbent: Mitch Carmichael (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Bruce Ashworth of Ripley.
Republican: Amy Nichole Grady of Leon, Mitch Carmichael of Ripley, Jim Butler of Gallipolis Ferry.
District 5 (Cabell, part of Wayne):
Incumbent: Robert Plymale (D), seeking re-election. No other Democrats filed.
Republican: Glendon D. Watts of Huntington, Charles R. “Chad” Shaffer of Kenova.
District 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne):
Incumbent: Chandler Swope (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: No filings.
Republican: Chandler Swope of Bluefield, Wesley Blankenship of Baisden.
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne):
Incumbent: Paul Hardesty (D), not seeking election.
Democrat: Del. Ralph Rodighiero of Logan.
Republican: Rupie Phillips of Lorado.
District 8 (parts of Putnam and Kanawha):
Incumbent: Glenn Jeffries (D), seeking re-election. No other Democrats filed.
Republican: Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo.
West Virginia State House
District 13 (parts of Jackson, Mason and Putnam) — 2 seats:
Incumbents: Scott Cadle (R) and Joshua Higginbotham (R), both seeking re-election.
Democrat: Scott Brewer of New Haven, David Ray Caldwell of Buffalo.
Republican: Robert Austin Marchal of Letart, Scott Cadle of Letart, James Isaac Kennedy of Ravenswood, Joshua Higginbotham of Poca, Jonathan Adam Pinson of Point Pleasant.
District 14 (parts of Mason and Putnam) — 1 seat:
Incumbent: Jim Butler (R), running for W.Va. Senate 4
Democrat: Levi Billiter of Point Pleasant, Chris Yeager of Southside.
Republican: Brian Scott of Milton, Johnnie Wamsley II of Point Pleasant.
District 15 (part of Putnam) — 1 seat:
Incumbent: Geoff Foster (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Theresa “Tess” Jackson of Hurricane.
District 16 (parts of Cabell and Lincoln) — 3 seats:
Incumbents: Sean Hornbuckle (D), Daniel Linville (R) and John Mandt Jr. (R), all seeking re-election.
Democrat: Anna Lewis of Huntington, Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington, Dakota Nelson of Huntington, Carol Polan of Huntington.
Republican: John Mandt Jr. of Huntington, Huntington City Councilman Mark Bates, Jakob Jitima of Ona, Daniel Linville of Milton.
District 17 (parts of Cabell and Wayne) — 2 seats:
Incumbents: Chad Lovejoy (D) and Matthew Rohrbach (R), both seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Jeanette Rowsey of Huntington, Chad Lovejoy of Huntington.
District 18 (part of Cabell) — 1 seat:
Incumbent: Evan Worrell (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Paul David Ross of Salt Rock.
District 19 (part of Wayne) — 2 seats:
Incumbents: Ken Hicks (D), not seeking re-election, and Robert Thompson (D), running for Wayne County Commission.
Democrat: David Thompson of Fort Gay, Ric Griffith of Kenova, Tom Jarrell of Ceredo, Josh Mathis of Kenova, Tammy Williamson of Wayne, Tyson Smith of Kenova.
Republican: Derrick Evans of Prichard, E. Jay Marcum of Prichard, Jason Stephens of Wayne.
District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) — 2 seats:
Incumbents: Joe Jeffries (R) and Zack Maynard (R), both seeking re-election.
Democrat: Cecil Silva of Morrisvale, Jeff Eldridge of Alum Creek.
Republican: Joe Jeffries of Culloden, Nicholas Garret Young of Culloden, Zack Maynard of Harts.
District 38 (parts of Kanawha and Putnam) — 1 seat:
Incumbent: Diana L. Graves (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Nick Withrow of Nitro, Dayton Beard of Cross Lanes, Nikki Ardman of Cross Lanes, James “Sammy” Dalton of Cross Lanes.
Cabell County Assessor
Incumbent: Irv Johnson (R), seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Board Of Education (2 Seats Open)
Incumbents: Gordon Ramey II, District 2, not seeking re-election, and Skip Parsons, District 4, seeking re-election.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 1: H.D. “Butch” Day of Huntington. DISTRICT 2: Amanda Kinder of Huntington, Delores Johnson of Huntington. DISTRICT 3: Alyssa Bond of Huntington, Kenny Graybeal of Huntington. DISTRICT 4: Skip Parsons of Barboursville, D. Bruce Shew of Huntington, Tom Turman of Barboursville, Jenny Anderson of Huntington.
Cabell County Commission
Incumbent: Nancy Cartmill (R), seeking re-election. No other Republicans filed.
Democrat: Billy Wayne Bailey of Culloden.
Cabell County Magistrate (All 7 Seats Open) — Div. 1
Incumbent: Chris Sperry, seeking election. No other filings.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 2
Incumbent: Michael J. Woelfel, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 3
Incumbent: Danne J. Vance, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 4
Incumbent: Rondall L. Baumgardner, not seeking re-election.
Nonpartisan Filings: Tina Brooks of Huntington, Kim Wolfe, Carl Eastham, Sarah N. Spurlock.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 5
Incumbent: Dan Ferguson, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 6
Incumbent: Michael J. McCarthy, seeking election.
Nonpartisan Filings: Michael J. McCarthy of Huntington, Opal Sanders of Huntington.
Cabell County Magistrate — Div. 7
Incumbent: Dan Goheen, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney
Incumbent: Sean Hammers (D), seeking re-election. No other filings.
Cabell County Sheriff
Incumbent: Chuck Zerkle (D), seeking re-election. No other filings.
Huntington Mayor/ Council
The deadline for Huntington offices was Jan. 31. A complete list of those candidates will appear next week in The Herald-Dispatch.
Guyan Conservation District Supervisor
Nonpartisan Filings: Halleck (Cappy) Adkins of Salt Rock, Ken Brown of Huntington, Bill Stewart of Fort Gay, Ricky Edward Coyner of Milton.
Wayne County Assessor
Incumbent: Ric Browning (D), seeking re-election. No other filings.
Wayne County Board Of Education (2 Seats Open)
Incumbents: Joann Hurley, Westmoreland District; and Randall Trautwein, Union District, both seeking re-election.
Nonpartisan Filings:
UNION DISTRICT: Randall Trautwein of Lavalette, Bryan E. Thompson of Lavalette.
WESTMORELAND DISTRICT: Joann Hurley.
Wayne County Circuit 24 Judge
Nonpartisan Filing: Jason J. Fry.
Wayne County Commission
Incumbent: Robert Pasley (D), not running for re-election.
Democrat: Robert Thompson of Wayne. No other filings.
Wayne County Magistrate (All 3 Seats Open) — Div. 1
Incumbent: David Ferguson, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Wayne County Magistrate — Div. 2
Incumbent: Randy Wiles, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Wayne County Magistrate — Div. 3
Incumbent: Billy Dell Runyon, seeking re-election. No other filings.
Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney
Incumbent: Thomas Plymale (D), not seeking re-election.
Democrat: Matthew Deerfield of Prichard. No other filings.
Wayne County Sheriff
Incumbent: Rick Thompson (D), seeking re-election. No other filings.
Wayne County Surveyor
Incumbent: Matthew Strogen (D), seeking re-election. No other filings.