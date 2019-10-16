WAYNE — Stepping Stones Youth Transition Project recently received funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to implement the evidence based Seven Challenges Substance Treatment program for youth in residential treatment, tiny home village and in the community.
After receiving funding for a new treatment program, Stepping Stones, a residential treatment program in Wayne County, is providing a three-day certification training in the Seven Challenges Substance Treatment Model for youth addicted to substances on Oct. 15-17.
The Seven Challenges is a holistic program for working with adolescents on their drug problems, and on co-occurring problems, and for remediating life skills deficits.
“We are blessed to receive this critical funding from the Benedum Foundation. The youth in our area have been hit hard by the drug epidemic. Sadly, it has led to them losing family, witnessing violence, experiencing trauma and regrettably often time leading to their own addiction,” said Susan Fry, Executive Director of Stepping Stones, Inc. “When we shared our hopes to provide an evidence-based substance treatment program for our youth to the Benedum Foundation they graciously provided the funding necessary to make this a reality for the youth in the area ”
To succeed in working with youth, The Seven Challenges Program places a special emphasis on creating a climate of mutual respect within which individuals can talk openly and honestly about themselves. Working through The Seven Challenges helps adolescents understand what needs they are meeting by using drugs, what harm they are causing, what risks they are taking, and what it entails to give up a drug using lifestyle. We raise consciousness, inspire hope, and motivate informed, internally driven, sincere decisions to change. Information on The Seven Challenges is available at www.sevenchallenges.com.