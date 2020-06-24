HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Morgan Stickler, M.D., its Resident of the Month for June, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
Stickler is completing her third and final year as a family medicine resident. She is also a member of the inaugural rural residency track at Marshall Health’s Lavalette location.
“Dr. Stickler provides excellent patient care well beyond her formal training level,” Wehner said. “Her incredible medical knowledge and understanding of how to facilitate patient care in the hospital have long been noticed by residents, medical students and faculty.”
Nominated by nurses, residents, staff, faculty and medical students, Stickler has also drawn accolades for her willingness to help team members, excellent attitude and being a role model to junior residents and medical students.
As part of their residency, family medicine residents learn to integrate care for patients of all genders and every age, and advocate for the patient in a complex health care system.
“Her patients truly love her, and her outpatient office management skills are second to none,” said Adam Franks, M.D., professor and vice chair for research in the Department of Family Medicine.
Stickler, a Wayne County native, earned her bachelor’s and medical degrees from Marshall University. After graduating from residency later this month, Stickler will join the School of Medicine as an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and return to Wayne County to practice at the Marshall Family Medicine clinic in Lavalette.
Stickler is a Spring Valley High School graduate.