WAYNE — The Wayne County Family Resource Network (FRN) & the WVU Extension Service are partnering to offer a wonderful hands-on and engaging program for parents and their children 10-14 years.
The Strengthening Families Program is FREE with dinner served each Tuesday night at the Fort Gay PreK-8 school. The dates include: February 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. The program runs from 5-7:30 p.m. each evening.
The Strengthening Families Program is an evidence-based parent, youth and family skills-building curriculum that prevents teen substance abuse and other behavior problems. It also strengthens parent and youth communication skills, increases academic success in youth, and prevents violence and aggressive behavior at home and at school.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the Strengthening Families Program is, “the #1 prevention program out of 6,000 programs analyzed for long-term effects on substance use and misuse.”
The program has space for 7-10 families, which involves one parent and one child.
For more information or to register, contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or by emailing Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.