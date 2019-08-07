WAYNE — The Wayne County Family Resource Network (FRN) and the WVU Extension Service are partnering to offer a hands-on and engaging program for parents and their children 10-14 years.
The Strengthening Families Program is free with dinner served each Monday and Thursday night in September at the Urlings Building in Wayne. The dates include: Sept. 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26. The program runs from 5-7:30 p.m. each evening, with the exception of September 26 which will be slightly longer in duration.
The Strengthening Families Program is an evidence-based parent, youth, and family skills-building curriculum that prevents teen substance abuse and other behavior problems. It also strengthens parent and youth communication skills, increases academic success in youth, and prevents violence and aggressive behavior at home and at school. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the Strengthening Families Program is, "the number one prevention program out of 6,000 programs analyzed for long-term effects on substance use and misuse."
Donna Thompson, President of the Wayne County FRN said, "this program has a proven track record of positively impacting families across the United States, so we are really excited to be able to offer it in Wayne County."
The program has space for 7-10 families, which involves one parent and one child.
For more information or to register, contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or by emailing Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.