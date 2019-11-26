WAYNE – Students in the fourth and eighth grades were recognized by the Wayne County Farm Bureau during the latest meeting for winning a poster and photo contest hosted by the organization.
Wayne Elementary School fourth grade student Kinley Thompson won first place in the poster contest while Madison Dillion and Peyton Napier won second place.
Buffalo Middle School eight grade student Jenna Ramsey won first place in the photo competition while her twin brother, Jordan, took the second place prize.
First place winners were awarded $100 sponsored by Robert Thompson and Ken Hicks and second place winners were awarded $50 sponsored by the farm bureau.
"Thanks to all teachers, parents, sponsors and the crowd at the farm bureau meeting for judging," Agriculture Mentor Jason Ekers said.