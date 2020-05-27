WAYNE — When Wayne County commissioners selected Blue Ridge Advisory Services group to conduct a broadband assessment study, they wanted answers as to what steps might need to be taken in order to improve service county-wide.
BRASG consultants, having spent the last few months learning the current struggles and hurdles citizens are experiencing related to accessible internet, have now presented a plan to improve broadband service in 31 un- or underserved communities within the county’s borders.
But that plan comes with a price tag of $18 million and could be years in the making.
That accounts for just under $8 million in funds for ‘last-mile’ networks to extend service to homes from public roads, and the final $10 million to construct a ‘middle-mile’ network in order to connect service to an access point.
“That’s a lot of money, I know, but we’re talking about a life changing plan,” said Picchi. “We have to think big. I know it’s a bold, audacious plan but this is the only way to go forward.”
At the onset, BRASG founder and consultant Robert “Bob” Picchi said the project had a realistic timeline of ten years. In a finalized report presented to commissioners and other officials Monday, May 18, he painted a detailed picture on how to move forward based on what the company learned in conducting the study.
The plan focused on areas in the county that are under-served (13) or un-served (18) and mapped out where fiber networks must run in order to extend service to the majority of those residences. Picchi said the formula they’ve come up with serves all but 80 homes in those communities.
“Of all the homes we studied, about 1.6 percent of those probably cannot be reached by fiber because of how far off the beaten path they are. This plan addresses all but about 80 homes,” he said.
It unfolds in four parts, the first of which was identifying the specific needs. Then comes mapping, where fiber networks and backbones (infrastructure to extend fibers) are strategically placed throughout the county where the would provide the best service.
With the first two legs of the project complete, the third and final leg might be the most complicated. Funding and constructing a network.
Individual fibers that extend to homes from public roads are often referred to as “last-mile” networks. They require a Network Access Point (NAP) and also a middle-mile network to connect the two. Without all three parts, the project fails.
That’s precisely what Wayne Commissioners Jeff Maddox, Kenneth Adkins and President Robert Pasley don’t want to see happen at this stage in the game.
“A need has been identified. A resolution is on the table. The frustrating thing is a lot of times this happens where we see the need, identify a solution and it stops there,” said Maddox. “The worst thing that could come of this is that we see all this information and do nothing with it.”
Picchi said BRASG will remain in the picture as the involved parties become “fearless beggars” in securing funds for the project.
“We want to make an impact, not just give you a report to keep in your bookcase,” Picchi said.
Each community project was prioritized based on five criteria on a 100-point scale. If they were un-or-under-served (25), cost per household to build (25), if the community was HUD distressed or not (25), proximity to a NAP (15) and whether or not it had a significant impact on the Hatfield McCoy Trail system (10).
Cove Gap, Beech Fork/East Lynn, Kiahsville and Fisher Bowen were the communities with the most priority, scoring 75 or more points on the scale. Whites Creek (34.5), Kermit (34.2), Fort Gay (33.8) and Centerville (33.8) were of lowest priority.