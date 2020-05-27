HUNTINGTON – Explore the New Manufacturing announced recently that Spring Valley High School graduate Mitchell Davis has been recognized with an Emerging Elite in Manufacturing Award in the internship category.
Davis is a freshman at Marshall University and pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. He is completing an internship with Rubberlite, Inc.
“Mr. Davis is a motivated and professional young man. Throughout my time with Mitchell he has shown himself to be nothing but creative and hardworking. He is approachable and accountable. It has been a privilege to be Mr. Davis’ teacher and I look forward to seeing all the amazing things that he does in the future,” James Coble, TEM Coordinator, said.
Others praised his initiave and work ethic.
“Mitchell is an outstanding person,” WVMAEF Board Chair Gary Clay said. “Recently at an Explore event, Mitchell stepped in front of 125 8th graders to explain why manufacturing could be a great career choice for them. As an intern for Rubberlite, he took on this role with enthusiasm and connection with the students from the start. Ask any teacher, this connection is tough to make. Mitchell did it by engaging them in a heartfelt dialogue about why he made his choice for his career. He then told them about the manufacturing process at Rubberlite and how it was rewarding and challenging. They left the room with a new interest in manufacturing. That’s what we are all about. Thanks to Mitchell for being an Emerging Elite for the Explore Program this year.”
The EMERGING ELITE IN MANUFACTURING Awards recognize West Virginia students who have excelled in manufacturing-related courses and programs. Awardees have taken part as student leaders in Explore the New Manufacturing events while demonstrating workforce-ready skills and communication.
These student leaders serve as lab hosts, presenters, and mentors to middle schoolers exploring potential career pathways.
Launched in 2020, the Emerging Elite & Industry Educator Awards celebrate the skills and dedication of students and educators across West Virginia.
“As the Explore Team has worked with students and educators to increase the understanding of manufacturing across the state, we have been amazed by student talent and poise. The educators involved in our programs are steadfast champions for their students, tirelessly seeking means to help them succeed along their career pathways,” Monica Cross, Program Director of the WVMA-EF, said.
Explore the New Manufacturing is currently looking for schools and companies to take part in next year’s activities. If you would like more information, contact Monica Cross at monica@wvma.com or 304-612-4912 for more information.
All 2020 Emerging Elite and Industry Educator Awards will be available on the Explore website after they have been announced https://www.exploremfgwv.com/awards
Explore the New Manufacturing is a program of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Explore brings together tomorrow’s workforce with local and regional manufacturing companies to inform students of educational and career opportunities in the state’s manufacturing industry.