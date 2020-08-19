WAYNE — Marilyn Oppenheimer, Regent of the Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently announced that Karlee Alanis Tackett, a member of the 2020 graduating class of Spring Valley High School, is this years’ winner of the DAR National Defense Committee’s JROTC Award.
The award is presented to a Wayne County graduating student who was enrolled in the JROTC Program in their school and has demonstrated all of the following qualities: academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.
Karlee is the daughter of Susie Bentley Tackett of Huntington, WV.
After high school, she plans to go to Ft. Leonard Wood, MD, to start her career as a military policeman.
When her training is complete, she will return home and attend Marshall University where she will be studying Pre-Nursing and specializing in Anesthesiology.