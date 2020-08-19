Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

20200819-wcn-NSDAR01
Buy Now

Karlee Tackett, a member of the 2020 graduating class of Spring Valley High School, is this years’ winner of the DAR National Defense Committee’s JROTC Award.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Marilyn Oppenheimer, Regent of the Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently announced that Karlee Alanis Tackett, a member of the 2020 graduating class of Spring Valley High School, is this years’ winner of the DAR National Defense Committee’s JROTC Award.

The award is presented to a Wayne County graduating student who was enrolled in the JROTC Program in their school and has demonstrated all of the following qualities: academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Karlee is the daughter of Susie Bentley Tackett of Huntington, WV.

After high school, she plans to go to Ft. Leonard Wood, MD, to start her career as a military policeman.

When her training is complete, she will return home and attend Marshall University where she will be studying Pre-Nursing and specializing in Anesthesiology.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.