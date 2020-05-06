EAST LYNN — Megan Ross doesn’t like to be in the spotlight. So you might be able to imagine what first went through her head when she found out she was nominated for the Wayne County Schools Teacher of the Year.
I’m the faculty senate president so I have to count the votes, collect them and turn them into the principle. So here I am, we’re getting things ready to leave because of the quarantine and I’m like, crap, what have they done to me,” Ross said.
But the initial shock of being nominated by East Lynn Elementary staff was quickly outdone when the Superintendent announced the fourth grade teacher had been chosen at the county level.
Hearing the announcement on her birthday made it that much sweeter.
“I listened to the meeting. I saw it was on the agenda and then of course they announced it,” said Ross. “I’m just sitting there crying because I didn’t think I was that good and so I didn’t think I’d ever get something like that.”
Ross has spent eight years teaching at East Lynn Elementary schooling and currently teaches a class of 16 fourth graders. Since graduating from Marshall University, she has seen her role as a teacher change significantly, not necessarily in terms of job description, but in regard to where she focuses her efforts.
“I feel like I’m very student centered but I didn’t start out like that because there is so much you’re worried about at the beginning like standards and testing but I have changed to be more student centered rather than teacher centered,” said Ross.
“How am I going to impact them? How am I going to change their lives?”
The lasting impact she’s had tends to stick with former students, Ross said, recalling conversations with former students who are now in high school who have thanked her for her dedication in the classroom.
“I only have them for 180 days,” Ross said, “but you can make a big impact by being student-centered and focusing on what’s best for them.”
This year, due to circumstances beyond her control, she had even less face-to-face time with her students than she would have normally after school was dismissed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic on March 13. Later, an announcement would come that students wouldn’t be returning to physical classrooms at all this year.
A sudden, unexpected end to their time together at East Lynn.
“We left in a jiffy and my room is still sort of messy today,” she said with a slight chuckle. “We do Zoom meetings every week and I teach a lesson on those, so it’s different.”
Even in those virtual gatherings, Ross hasn’t changed her approach. Each year, she sets a goal of getting the most she can out of each student, and it might not look the same every time but it starts with making a personal connection and continues with waves of encouragement.
Even if students don’t hear it spoken, they can see it. Not only by the way their teacher carries herself but plastered on the windows of the classroom is the phrase “Believe in Yourself,” noticeable from the moment you walk in the room and almost impossible to miss no matter where you’re sitting.
“I always say this to my kids, and they know that I will forever be their biggest supporter. If these two things happen, connections and confidence, 100% of the time student success follows. This is my recipe for success in my classroom.”
Once every week, Ross goes back to her classroom to conduct the virtual lesson on Zoom. Limited interactions with students and staff might not be the way she expected to end the year, but it doesn’t change her thankfulness for where she teaches and the people around her there.
“We’re here for each other. We help each other out we give each other praises,” said Ross. “When you need someone to lean on, my kids are there for me, my other teachers are there for me no matter what.