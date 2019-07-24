Through its statewide scholarship program, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF) has awarded 362 post-secondary scholarships for a total of $736,812 this year, with three of those scholarships being awarded to students in Wayne County.
These scholarships will assist students from all over West Virginia in pursuing post-secondary education during the 2019-20 academic year. The foundation has more than 100 scholarship funds available and many of these funds have varying eligibility criteria (financial need, county of residence, high school attended, intended major, academic achievement, community service, etc.).
Those interested in applying should visit the foundation's website at www.tgkvf.org and click on the Scholarships tab to learn more about TGKVF's scholarship program. The 2020-21 scholarship application will be available online beginning Nov. 1 and the deadline to apply will be Jan. 15, 2020.
The 2019-20 winners included:
Barbour County: Daniel McGuire, $3,000.
Berkeley County: Brett Linton, $1,000; Makenna Casto, $2,000; David Carvajal, 2,000; Molly Hull, $2,000.
Boone County: Abigail Harvath, $1,400; Michael Hager, $2,000; Haley Kenney, $1,450; Gracie Crone, $2,000; Corrine May, $2,000; Brooke Phillips, $2,000; Kaylea Egnor, $2,000; Cidnee McNeely, $2,500; Mikayla Kirk, $2,000; Piper Cook, $2,000.
Braxton County: Jacob Ellis, $2,500; Garrett Perkins, $2,000; Mary Stewart, $2,000.
Brooke County: Mia Marino, $2,000; Joshua Caswell, $2,000.
Cabell County: Jacob Spry, $2,000; Skylar Davis, $2,000; Grace Kinder, $2,000; Rachel King, $5,000; Rachel Lake, $1,000; Savannah Sakhai, $2,000; Rebecca Hall, $2,000.
Calhoun County: Matthew Boothe, $1,400; Makayla Smith, $1,400; Kaitlyn Toney, $1,500.
Clay County: Kyla Harvey, $1,250; Ely Osborne, $2,500; Ronee Nottingham, $2,000; Jacob Schoolcraft, $2,000; Caitlin Belt, $2,000; Kaitlyn Bollinger, $2,000; Stefani Duffield, $2,000; Darren Ray, $2,000; Jacie Coleman, $1,000; James Summers III, $3,000.
Doddridge County: Heidi Lusk, $2,000; Isaac Pringle, $2,000.
Fayette County: Kaitlin Bainer, $2,000; Jessica Greenwood, $2,000; Misty McGlothlin, $2,000; Dominic Re, $2,000; Tyrese Selinger, $2,000; Kaitlyn Akers, $2,000; Blake Wingrove, $2,000; Jessica Light, $2,000; Kaytlin Wilson, $1,250; Matthew Cortines, $2,000; Carson Cochran, $1,000; Dalton Dempsey, $1,000; Tate Mauzy, $1,000; Dalton Perdue, $1,000; Ciera Workman, $1,000; Cheyenne Kees, $2,000; JaQualla Smith, $2,000; Aiden Jones, $2,000.
Gilmer County: Keaton Moore, $2,000; Michael Roy, $2,000.
Greenbrier County: Joshua McClung, $1,500; Brandon Boggs, $1,000; Asa Dick, $4,000; Corey Jones, $1,000; Shannon Brunzo-Hager, $2,000; Morgan Pendleton, $2,000.
Hancock County: Caroline Fodor, $2,000.
Hardy County: Leanna Basye, $2,000; Aden Funkhouser, $2,000; Brock Dolly, $4,000.
Harrison County: Destiny Lusk, $2,000; Shianna Owens, $2,000; Charles Davisson, $2,000; Jessica LaBella, $2,000; Candice Knepper, $2,000.
Jackson County: Gabriela Martinez, $2,000; Teresa Riffle, $2,000; Johannah Standridge, $2,000; Mercedes Hackworth, $2,000; Presley Fisher, $2,000; Caydan Keeler, $1,300; Ryan Wratchford, $2,000; Christopher Neil, $4,000; Haley Carson, $2,000; Fiona Lane, $2,000; Shelby Lestitian-Howard, $2,000; Noah Sergent, $2,000; Destiny Thomas, $2,150.
Jefferson County: Jane Cabbiness, $2,000; Emma Speck, $2,000; Samantha Gonzalez, $2,000; Jordan Phillips, $2,000; Adelaide Amore, $3,000; Christian Boyd, $2,450; Christopher Neighbors, $1,000.
Kanawha County: Jay Wessels. $2,500; David Acord, $1,000; Jordan Gibson, $1,000; Brenden Guthrie, $1,000; Chandler Meadows, $1,000; Cameron Thomas, $1,000; Jared Woods, $1,000; Caleb Woods, $1,000; Cassidy Lester, $2,000; Daniel Atik, $2,000; Kennedy Buckley, $2,000; Sharmel Cavender, $2,000; Tessa Gardner, $2,000; Hannah Ihnat, $2,000; Madison Johnson, $2,000; Kalan King, $2,000; Haley Lambert, $2,000; Alan Lin, $2,000; Celeste Maddy, $2,000; Taylor Marsh, $2,000; Alan Parsons, $2,000; Kathryn Pauley, $2,000; Haley Riddle, $2,000; Madison Robinson, $2,000; Ashton Rutherford, $2,000; Daniel Thompson, $2,000; Rachel Cruickshank, $1,126; Katherine Whittington, $1,126; Cory Sanchez, $1,500; Hannah Willey, $2,000; Steven Adamik, $2,000; Olivia McCoy, $2,000; Victoria Porterfield, $1,000; Kayla Petry, $2,000; Christian Thompson, $2,000; Alysha Humbles, $2,000; David Hartzell, $2,000; Alexa McPhail, $2,000; Nora Riffle, $2,000; Alexis Grbac, $2,000; Jennifer Adams, $4,000; Chelsey Adkins, $4,000; Deven Beard, $4,000; Megan Brown, $4,000; Derek Crider, $4,000; Haley Stanley, $4,000; Nicole Archer, $1,000; Emma Bowles, $1,000; Nathan Burdette, $1,000; Christian Cook, $1,000; Emily Cox, $1,000; Megan Craner, $1,000; Lacaya Cyrus, $1,000; Shannon Deery, $1,000; Cameron Fisher, $1,000; Taylor Giles, $1,000; Autumn Griggs, $1,000; Samantha Hensley, $1,000; Mahaley Hughes, $1,000; Hannah Jones, $1,000; Kaycee Lantz, $1,000; Sierra Lawhorn, $1,000; Ricky Lian, $1,000; Audrey Lyons, $1,000; Megan McClung, $1,000; Hannah McDermitt, $1,000; Lilith McGhee, $1,000; Evan McGraw, $1,000; Trent Mullins, $1,000; Brooklyn Nunley, $1,000; Emily Phillips, $1,000; Lauren Phillips, $1,000; Madeleine Plutro, $1,000; Chelsea Poe, $1,000; Cameron Powell, $1,000; Nicholas Riffe, $1,000; Mary Schulz, $1,000; Morgan Smith, $1,000; Haley Snodgrass, $1,000; Jakob Spruce, $1,000; Jacob Taylor, $1,000; David Wentz, $1,000; Arianna Whitehair, $1,000; Haylie Wibberg, $1,000; Kaitlyn Jones, $1,000; Audrey Goode, $1,000; Kaitlyn Musick, $1,000; Rachael Snyder, $1,000; Matthew Choueiri, $1,500; Nicholas Koenig, $2,000; Briana Haas, $2,000; Dominic Ayers, $1,900; Karlee Smith, $1,460; Jerry Lacy, $2,000; Madeleine Turley, $2,000; Kasonja Hill, $1,250; Isabella Hill, $1,300; Garrett Hammitt, $2,000; Danielle Mullins, $7,500; Breanna Hodges, $2,000; Chelyan Smith, $1,700; Maisie Gore, $3,000; Sofia Nunez, $4,000; Patrick Reed, $5,000; Madeleine Swint, $3,000; Catherine Walker, $5,000; Kasey Blankenship, $2,000; Kendal Marshall, $2,150; McKinley Randolph, $2,150; Anthony Carfagna, $1,300; Grayson Lester, $2,000; Jonathan Brooks, $1,000; Kenneth Gaddy, $1,000; Baylee Gordon, $1,000; Mason Hamrick, $1,000; Hunter Stamper, $1,000; Michael Stone, $1,000; Joel Sweat, $1,000; Emily Green, $1,900; Johnna Ball, $2,000; Trinity Maynard, $2,000; Autumn Smith, $2,000; Gannon Cole, $2,000; Ashley Elswick, $2,000; Madison Russell, $2,000; Makenzie Turner, $2,000; Christoph Hart, $1,000; Katelyn Boyd, $1,500.
Lewis County: Benjamin Harman, $2,000; Rachel Hall, $1,400; Kaleb Gannon, $4,000.
Lincoln County: Lillian Lucas, $1,650; William Thomas, $2,000; Savannah Adkins, $2,000; Karah Alberts, $2,000; Annika Godwin, $2,000; Kaylin Nelson, $2,000; Logan Christian, $4,000; Kiara Pauley, $2,000; Jerrad Price, $2,000; Emily Thomas, $2,150.
Logan County: Abby Kirk, $1,625; James Ellis, $1,000.
Marion County: Dylan Nesselrotte, $5,000.
Marshall County: Justine Reynolds, $2,000.
Mason County: Cassidy Duffer, $2,000; Andrea Dalton, $2,000; Shelby Long, $2,000; Shannon Lyons, $2,000.
McDowell County: Hailey Mitchem. $2,000; Logan Kennedy, $1,000.
Mercer County: Victoria Terry, $2,000; Kristin Kelly, $2,000; Danielle Hart, $2,000; Steve Vest, $2,000; Aubrie Peyton, $5,000; Dakota Miller, $1,000.
Mingo County: Faith Hensley, $2,000; Abigail Kozee, $2,000; Eric Dillon, $2,000.
Monongalia County: Tallan Embrey, $2,000; Christopher Justice, $2,000; Mackenzie Steele, $2,000; Emily Fisher, $2,000; Tierra Justice, $2,000; James Turner, $3,000.
Nicholas County: Brandon Amick, $2,000; Amelia Bard, $2,000; Kristen Woods, $2,000; Makayla Woods, $1,000; Braden Snyder, $1,350; Jared Sagraves, $2,900; Jordan Cochran, $5,000; Johnathon Johnson, $5,000; Laura Lynch, $5,000; Matthew Moore, $5,000; Illysa Sergeon, $5,000; Eamonn Payton, $4,000; Johnathon Dorsey, $2,500; Alexander Fennell, $2,500; Jacob Grose, $2,500; Karen Truong, $2,500; Alyiah Amick, $1,800.
Ohio County: Marguerite Demasi, $2,000; Elizabeth Nickell, $2,000; Jennavieve Brown, $2,000.
Pendleton County: Trinity Shaver, $2,000.
Pleasants County: Cori Bills, $2,000.
Pocahontas County: Jacob Jones, $3,000; Brady Jones, $5,000.
Preston County: Abigail Warnick, $2,000; Jonathan Wimer, $5,000; Haley Zinn, $4,000; Emilea Warnick, $2,000; David Wimer, $2,000.
Putnam County: Jeremy Blake, $2,000; Allison Harold, $1,000; Evan Haley, $1,000; Brooklyn DeMoss, $1,000; Kaitlyn Dillard, $2,000; Jacob Burkhammer, $2,000; McKenzie Allen, $1,000; Nicholas Hanna, $1,000; Amber Layne, $1,000; Jaxon Miller, $1,000; Tyler Morlachetta, $1,000; Brooklyn Persinger, $1,000; Emmelia Braun, $4,000; Sequoya Bua-Iam, $10,000; Bailee Keblesh, $4,000; Rachel Martin, $6,000; Olivia Newhouse, $3,000; Tylee Oldham, $3,000; David Smith, $6,000; Emmelee Newhouse, $2,000; Jessica Pontier, $1,500; Autumn Smith, $1,500; Trey Bennett, $2,300; Karissa Hudnall, $2,150; Hunter Allen, $2,000; Callen Bostic, $1,500; Abigail Short, $2,000; Sydney Smith, $2,000; Olivia Hart, $1,000.
Raleigh County: Carter Nay, $2,500; Madeline Boyd, $2,000; Cheyenne Blevins, $2,000; Lillie Boyd, $2,000; Alison Shufflebarger, $2,000; Kaitlynn Cox, $2,000; Levi Phillips, $2,000.
Randolph County: Lillian Rhinehart, $2,000; Abigail Boggs, $1,000; Megan Morral, $2,000; Olivia Ferguson, $2,000; Cole Crumm, $3,000.
Roane County: Kamarie Shultis, $2,000.
Tucker County: Destiny Meador, $2,000.
Tyler County: Eli Henthorn, $4,000.
Wayne County: Moriah Corns-Stanley, $2,000; Tiffani Brewster, $2,000; Jacob Simpkins, $2,000.
Webster County: Erin Kidd, $1,400; Christopher Bender, $2,000.
Wirt County: Shawna Ashby, $2,000.
Wood County: Sydney Bailey, $2,500; Casey Morrison, $2,000; Emma Hyson, $7,500; Dillon Buskirk, $10,000; Savannah Hays, $4,000; Molly Powney, $5,000; Bethany Wager, $4,000.
Wyoming County: Logan Bland, $2,000.