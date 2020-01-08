For many decades, from the mid-19th century until the early 20th century, the community of Centerville sat along one of the most important roads in Wayne County.
When Wayne County was established in 1842, the county seat was placed at Trout’s Hill (present-day Wayne) near the Forks of Twelve Pole Creek. As the town developed and businesses grew, a better access road was needed to allow supplies to be shipped in. Many of those goods came from the Ohio River and cities like Cincinnati.
Steam traffic had begun on the Big Sandy River five years before the village of Trout’s Hill was established, and businessmen quickly learned that the most efficient route to get supplies to Trout’s Hill was to ship them to the mouth of White’s Creek by steamer and haul them by wagon up White’s Creek and down Tom’s Creek to the county seat. When this route went into service is unclear, but it was likely about the time the town was established. It was used until better roads connected Wayne with Huntington in the 1920s.
By the 1880s, it had become known as the Trout’s Hill Turnpike. A man who grew up on White’s Creek stated, “all the merchants at Wayne and on up Twelve Pole hauled their goods from the mouth of Whites Creek and any good black smith could put up a shop at any place along the road and make a good living.”
Among the most prominent Wayne merchants to use that route was Charles Walker Ferguson I, who operated a store and gristmill at the Forks of Twelve Pole south of Wayne. His farm was known as Elmwood, and the brick home is still standing.
As the importance of the route grew, a community began developing at the midpoint of this road and soon took on the name Centerville. The new village was roughly equidistant from the Big Sandy River, the county seat at Wayne, and the village of Round Bottom (now Prichard).
Among the most important families to settle in the community was that of Adolph Osner, a German immigrant who established a tannery at Centerville before the Civil War.
Adolph Osner was born in Germany in 1820 and came to America in 1849. Initially, he and his brother settled in Burlington, Ohio, across the Ohio River from Wayne County, and set up a tannery in that town. Eventually, Osner’s brother moved to Philadelphia, and Osner took over sole operation of the business. In 1850, he became a US citizen.
In 1859, Adolph Osner brought his wife to Wayne County, Virginia and settled at Centerville where he bought the farm of Thomas Hutchinson. Osner found the correct type of trees for tanning bark as well as a spring for necessary fresh water. He built a large stone house of local rock and constructed stone buildings over his tanning vats where the leather was produced. The home and other stone structures built by Osner were said to be gone by the early 1930s.
The Osner children attended a small log church near their home on the Osner property. Eventually, the children at Centerville were sent to school on Gragston Creek, and the building at Centerville was abandoned. Not long afterward, the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) sent missionaries into Wayne County, and they began holding services in the school building. Although Osner was a Catholic, he welcomed the Mormons to his farm.
Soon after Osner started his tanner, leather related businesses sprung up surrounding the tannery. Bill Johnson, his son John Johnson and Uncle Run Stanley used the leather to make shoes while Mike Stump made harnesses and saddles. They were followed by Jesse Byrd and George Canterbury who operated shoe shops and Ham Stephens who opened a saddlery.
After the Civil War, Osner gave up his tannery business and took to farming to earn his living.
In 1878, the Centreville Post Office was established and existed under that name until 1893 when the spelling was changed to Centerville. The post office was placed in Osner’s home.
In the 1880s and 1890s, Centerville consisted of about five houses, a store and the Baptist Church.
As the importance of the route grew in the 1880s, Milton J. Ferguson, noted judge and Civil War veteran, began developing the land at the mouth of White’s Creek into a village. He owned many acres of land on the Big Sandy River at the mouth of White’s Creek including 250 acres he had purchased for $1,000 at public auction in 1876.
Ferguson divided the land into lots and created “Whites Creek Village.” Streets were laid out and town lots were put on the market. The two primary streets in the village were Main Street and River Street. A public river landing was located in the village.
A covered bridge was built over Whites Creek at the village in 1877 and stood until the 1950s. Four lots were sold to George W. Johnson in November of 1880. Other lots in the village were sold to John Lockwood, James H. Lambert, and William Dawson. White’s Creek Village would later be renamed Cyrus for the prominent family who lived there.
Adolph Osner passed away in 1896 and was buried on the hill near the home. At some point, Mrs. Osner and her daughters converted to the Reorganized Church of Latter-Day Saints. They sold the farm in 1902 to Cow Bill Smith and moved to Missouri which had a large community of Mormons. Many of the Mormons left Wayne County about the same time due to hostility from local people to their religion.
By 1902, there were several post offices in the Centerville area. Egypt Post Office was located at Elijah’s Creek where it joins White’s Creek. It was named because of the extensive amount of corn produced there by Strotter Hatten. Pharoah Post Office was located on the road from Centerville to Gragston Creek and was named for Pharoah Ferguson who operated a store there.
The Rice Post Office was located on Rice Branch. When the N&W Railway was built up the Big Sandy River, Centerville and the other small post offices were consolidated into the Prichard Post Office. The Centerville Post Office closed in 1908.
As early as the 1870s, entrepreneurs were developing plans to build a railroad from the Ohio River, through the town of Wayne, to the coal fields at present-day East Lynn. A map from 1873 shows the proposed route going up the Big Sandy River to Whites Creek, passing along White’s Creek and Tom’s Creek to Wayne before proceeding south along Twelve Pole Creek. This route was never built, and the N&W was built to Wayne along Twelve Pole Creek in the 1890s.
With the construction of the N&W, the railroad connected the town of Wayne with the Ohio River, and goods were shipped by train. This lessened the importance of the White’s Creek-Tom’s Creek Road; however, it was still the primary route taken by people traveling from Wayne to the river by wagon.
In 1910, the first car ever to make the trip to Wayne took the White’s Creek-Tom’s Creek route through Centerville because it was the best road available. Lucian Lloyd made the trip along the road successfully to Wayne, but the car became stuck and was pulled on to East Lynn by a team of horses.
Although the N&W had connected Wayne to the outside world, it did not reach the coal at East Lynn. In 1902, the Big Sandy, East Lynn & Guyan Railroad was created to do just that. The plan was to build a line from the Big Sandy River to the Guyandotte River with East Lynn at its center.
The route was planned to go up White’s Creek from the Big Sandy, pass through a tunnel to Tom’s Creek, and continue up Twelve Pole Creek to East Lynn. The route from Wayne to East Lynn was built in 1903, but the so-called White’s Creek Division of the line was never constructed. The small company was bought out by the N&W.