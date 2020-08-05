Milton Jameson Ferguson was born in 1833 on his father’s farm at the Forks of Twelve Pole Creek just south of present-day Wayne. He grew up in the countryside around the developing community where his father was a prominent businessman and political leader.
By 1850, at age sixteen, Milton was attending Marshall Academy outside Guyandotte. He soon took up the study of law and was admitted to the Virginia Bar in 1853 at age twenty. He immediately began practicing law in the village of Trout’s Hill (now Wayne).
In 1857, Ferguson was appointed colonel of the 167th Regiment of Virginia Militia which represented Wayne County. His status continued to grow, and he entered politics as his father had done. He attended numerous state and local conventions as a delegate representing the Wayne County Democratic Party.
In 1861, just prior to the eruption of the Civil War, Ferguson was elected prosecuting attorney of Wayne County.
As colonel of the local militia, Ferguson was quickly drawn into the war when it erupted in the spring of 1861. In July, as Union soldiers from Kentucky invaded Guyandotte, the residents of Barboursville called on the Wayne County militia for defense, and Colonel Ferguson led approximately 300 local farmers to the town. They stationed themselves on the hill overlooking the Mud River covered bridge and awaited arrival of the Kentuckians.
A sharp skirmish erupted; however, when the Kentuckians charged the hill with bayonets, the untrained militia broke and ran. Ferguson continued on with some members of the militia and participated in the Battle of Scary Creek later that month. After the battle, he returned home to Wayne County and was arrested by Union officials in Ceredo. After several months in prison and then on parole, Ferguson came home and began recruiting troops for the Confederacy.
In September of 1862, he raised Ferguson’s Battalion of Virginia Cavalry, and it was combined with other units in January of 1863 to form the 16th Virginia Cavalry. Ferguson was elected colonel of the regiment.
That summer, the 16th Virginia Cavalry was assigned to the cavalry brigade of Gen. Albert G. Jenkins to spearhead Robert E. Lee’s invasion of Pennsylvania. Colonel Ferguson quickly became Jenkins’ second in command and was ordered to raid the Pennsylvania countryside with several hundred men separately from the the main brigade. Ferguson’s men skirmished with Union militia on June 30 at Sporting Hill outside the Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg. It was the northernmost engagement of the Gettysburg campaign.
The following day, the brigade moved south to join the massive battle already taking shape at Gettysburg. When General Jenkins was wounded on July 2, Colonel Ferguson took charge of the brigade and commanded it through the remainder of the battle. On the third day of the battle, Ferguson’s men had a vicious fight with Michigan Cavalry led by George A. Custer. Ferguson had to withdraw when his men began running low on ammunition. With Lee’s army defeated, Ferguson and the brigade performed rear guard actions protecting the Confederate force as it moved back into Virginia.
General Jenkins remained out of action through the fall, and Ferguson remained in command of the brigade. In November, Ferguson commanded it in the Battle of Droop Mountain where they were once again forced to retreat.
That winter, Ferguson was ordered to take 150 men of the 16th Virginia Cavalry into the Big Sandy Valley and harass Union forces there while also acquiring supplies to send south. He made his camp on Lick Creek south of present-day East Lynn in Wayne County. Ferguson’s men performed splendidly. At one point, they captured a Union general on the Kanawha River and later routed a company of Union soldiers in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
In response, Union forces were constantly trying to captured him or destroy his force. In February of 1864, Col. George Gallup led 425 Union men from Louisa, Kentucky into Wayne County and located Ferguson’s camp. They surrounded it and opened fire into the camp at dawn. Several Union prisoners in the camp were killed by friendly fire as were about four Confederate soldiers. Thirty-eight men including Colonel Ferguson were taken prisoner. The so-called Battle of Murder Hollow had been the costliest battle of the war for the 16th Virginia Cavalry, and they suffered more casualties there than at Gettysburg.
Colonel Ferguson and many of the prisoners were eventually confined in Fort Delaware Prison. Eleven additional men of the 16th Virginia died in the prison due to horrid conditions. Ferguson was later transported to a prison ship off the coast of Hilton Head, South Carolina and confined for several weeks before being exchanged in Charleston, South Carolina. He returned to Virginia and served out the rest of the war with Jenkins’ Brigade. When Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Ferguson fled into the hills and eventually surrendered at Charleston in May of 1865.
Unable to return to his profession due to restrictions placed on former Confederates, Milton J. Ferguson moved across the Big Sandy River and settled in Louisa, Kentucky. In 1868, he was elected circuit judge in Kentucky. Ferguson took an interest in industry and began working to get a railroad built into the Big Sandy Valley. He also dealt heavily in land. Sadly, he passed away in 1881 at just age forty-eight having lived an incredibly full life.