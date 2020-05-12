WAYNE – Since its foundation in 1908, 4-H has been no stranger to adversity during its history. From wars to societal unrest, 4-H programs have persevered in their endeavor encourage positive youth development.
Most all programs and activities are designed around the ability of 4-Hers to gather together, for things like club meetings, project workshops, volunteering in the community, dances, and others. However, in today’s time county programs are facing a new challenge in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic.
With the values of the Health H more important than ever before, and with stay-at-home orders given out for the protection of the state, counties are adapting their programs to make sure local 4-Hers can remain engaged (and occupied) from the safety of their homes by taking things virtual.
Of course, Wayne county is no different, and several clubs within the county have already taken the initiative to host club meetings online. Other at-home activities have included:
- a 4-H Trivia Contest
- state-wide 4-H volunteers serving as virtual instructors for educational youth projects
- Challenges focusing on upcycling, nature photography, and food
- a community service project sending virtual “heartfelt thanks to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic”
Wayne County 4-H Camp is also going virtual with a twist! Youth that enroll in camp will receive a kit with arts and crafts, science experiments, challenges, and games to do at home.
Youth will be get together online daily for approximately one hour to engage in online games, educational content and virtual field trips.
And the good news, it is free this year to participate in 4-H Camp. Interested families should visit https://tinyurl.com/y7tt3fnm for online registration and answers to frequently asked questions.
While the pandemic has required quite a sudden shift in gears for the plans of 4-Hers around the state, these efforts from our county programs and local volunteers proves the merit of 4-Hers hard work, creativity, and flexibility towards ensuring that we can continue to make the best better- no matter the circumstance.