WILLIAMSON — After a successful first year in 2018, The Old Hospital on College Hill recently announced they would re-open in 2019 to host their haunted paranormal tours.
The historic tours will take place on 10 nights during October, and tickets must be reserved in advance, according to Tug Valley CVB member Tonya Webb.
This year’s tour schedule is:
- 7-11 p.m. Thursdays in October
- 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October
- 7-11:30 p.m. Halloween Night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
This year, tours of the old hospital will take “patients” to a total of four floors, including three new floors that were not visited in 2018, and will offer a haunted glimpse into the hospital’s past.
This year tickets will be $20 per person while children ages 5 and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.
The Old Hospital on College Hill will also have a special guest on hand for the opening weekend of the tours as Tony Moran, the original unmasked Michael Myers from the popular movie “Halloween,” will be mingle with horror fans.
The special meet-and-greet will include a tour of the hospital, a meet-and-greet with Tony Moran, an autograph and a picture with Tony.
Moran will be at the old hospital on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, and tickets for the meet-and-greet will be $60 per person and $75 per person for the “fast pass,” meaning you do not have to wait in line to meet Tony.
Tickets to meet the original unmasked Michael Myers can also be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.
All participants much sign a disclaimer/waiver prior to taking the tour.
The event is being hosted by the Valley Area CVB, Williamson Memorial Hospital and The Mountaineer Hotel.
For more information, contact the CVB at 304-235-5240 or visit https://www.facebook.com/collegehillhospital.