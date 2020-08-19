Hiram Chadwick, who lived on Cedar Run on the Big Sandy River, was one of the early political figures in Wayne County after the new county was split from Cabell in 1842. Chadwick reportedly made his wealth in the timber industry, and that line of work would lead to his death when he was killed in a timbering accident in the late 1840s. His spouse, Leah Chadwick inherited the farm and its half dozen slaves.
The county sent out men to appraise the estate including slaves. The women and girls were valued the least, as low as $75 each. A young boy named Edmund was valued at $450 as was a slave woman named Eliza.
Though the Chadwicks had been moderately wealthy, Hiram’s death may have placed financial strain on Leah. Soon after her husband’s death, Leah began hiring her slaves out to the county for labor, especially road work. Slaves named Eliza, Sara, and Edmund were rented to the county for $30 each annually. A slave named Charles was hired out to the county for the year for $60. Eliza, who was described as a cook, later died of the flux at age 25.
In 1860, a baby boy named Harvey was born into slavery on the Chadwick farm. His mother Adelaide had been a slave on the Chadwick farm since the 1840s.
After the Civil War, most of the former slaves left the Chadwick farm although two continued to live there with Leah Chadwick. Among them was little Harvey who was just five years old when the war ended. The other former slave was an eight-year-old girl named Susan. Both Harvey and Susan took the last name Chadwick and continued to live on the farm with Leah where they worked as “servants” until her death in 1893.
It was only at that point, now age 33, that Harvey Chadwick could truly begin his own life. Harvey Chadwick left the farm on Cedar Run and settled in Huntington. He first settled on Ohio Avenue where he and his new wife Mary owned a home. Sadly, Mary passed away in 1934, and Harvey moved to a new home at 1515 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Harvey was still living there in 1945 at age 85 when he caught his clothing on fire and suffered severe burns. He later died of his injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital and was buried in Spring Hill Cemetery. Harvey Chadwick was the longest surviving former slave from Wayne County that I could identify.