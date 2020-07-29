During the Civil War, the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek, in the region from Cove Creek to Queen’s Ridge, proved to be one of the strongest bastions of Unionism in the region. Numerous men from the creek served in the Union Army.
The earliest skirmish on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek occurred on Kiah’s Creek, but the details and extent of it are unknown. The location was said to be near the home of John Jones on October 9, 1862. James Maynard, who was born in Pike County, Kentucky in 1813, was killed in or shortly after the skirmish. Maynard was a 2nd lieutenant in Caldwell’s Company of the 167th Regiment of the West Virginia Militia, commonly referred to as the Home Guard. His daughter had married Rev. Gilbert Moore, a son of Thomas and Elizabeth Stephenson Moore. Gilbert was serving in the unit under his father-in-law during the skirmish. The Confederate force involved was under the command of Col. Vincent A. Witcher. James Maynard was reportedly captured by Witcher’s men and executed. He was buried in the Jones Cemetery on Big Laurel Creek.
James Maynard’s son, Aaron Maynard, was born in 1846 and served in the Union Army, having enlisted in the 45th Kentucky Mounted Infantry and the 167th Regiment of West Virginia Militia. Aaron Maynard lived at Cove Gap.
The Mead family resided between Cove Creek and McComas Creek and were Unionists. They were originally from Pike County, Kentucky but had settled on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in 1841. Arnold Mead was born that year and served in the 45th Kentucky Mounted Infantry. His brother Rhodes Mead also served in that regiment and had married Sarah Maynard, the daughter of James Maynard who had been killed on Kiah’s Creek in 1862.
George Washington Adkins, born in 1843, resided near Cove Creek and served in the 167th Regiment of West Virginia Militia. His wife, Amy Maynard, was a sister to James Maynard who was killed on Kiah’s Creek. Reuben Adkins lived in the same region and had married Eleanor Queen, daughter of pioneer settlers Walter and Sarah Queen. Reuben served in the 167th West Virginia as well.
Isaac C. Collins had been born in Russell County, Virginia but settled at Cove Gap in 1854. During the war, he served in the 5th West Virginia Infantry and fought at several major battles including Second Bull Run.
Henderson Robertson was born in 1839 and resided near Cove Creek. He served fifteen months in the 167th West Virginia Militia and then enlisted in the 45th Kentucky.
William K. Spence had settled on Twelve Pole Creek with his family at the age of two in 1847. He served in the 167th Regiment. Spence owned a large farm on Cove Creek and Kiah’s Creek.
Perhaps the highest-ranking Union man from the East Fork of Twelve Pole was Ira Goff Copley who was born in 1821 to James and Rebecca Copley and lived near Cove Creek. He married Millie Damron, the daughter of pioneer Samuel Damron. Ira held several local political offices including constable and justice of the peace. He enlisted in the 5th West Virginia Infantry and reached the rank of 1st lieutenant. Copley then served as captain of a company of the 167th West Virginia Militia, and when that service was complete, he raised an independent company which operated in the region for three months.
No other family residing on the East Fork of Twelve Pole was as divided as the Damron family. As previously mentioned, Samuel Damron had been one of the early settlers on the East Fork. He was married twice and had twenty-five children. Two of his sons, Silas Damron and George W. Damron, served in the Confederate Army while three sons, John B. Damron, Samuel Damron Jr., and James Damron, served in the Union Army. Numerous grandsons fought in the war on both sides as well. The family suffered greatly during the conflict, and James Damron died during the war. Samuel Damron’s grandson, Elias Damron, was killed while serving in the Confederate Army. James Maynard, who was killed in the skirmish on Kiah’s Creek, had married Samuel Damron’s daughter.
The Mathis family also resided on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek during the war. In 1862, Daniel Mathis was returning home to visit his family while on furlough from the Confederate Army. He was captured by Union Home Guards while on the East Fork and was killed.
Perhaps the most important Union family on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek was the Queens. Absalom Queen, then in his seventies, had been one of the early settlers on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek. He was said to be “brave soldier in the War of 1812 and is as true and loyal a man as lives.” During the war, Absalom Queen was the patriarch of the Unionist community surrounding his home on the East Fork. There were reportedly about 200 men in the community who sympathized with the Union, and many of them enlisted in the 5th Virginia Infantry at the urging of Queen. Absalom Queen’s son, Henry Queen, was born in 1827 and served in the 167th Regiment of West Virginia Militia. Henry lived at Cove Gap. Louis Caleb Queen, another son of Absalom, was born in 1844 on Twelve Pole and married Pinkston Stanley. Louis enlisted in the 167th Regiment as well. Another relative, Jesse Queen, also lived at Cove Gap and served in the 167th.
During the war, Congressman Kellian Whaley was recruiting Union soldiers in Guyandotte when he was captured by Confederate soldiers in 1861. He escaped from his captors and made his way to the home of Absalom Queen who helped him get to safety in Ceredo.
For decades after the war, the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek was the only part of Wayne County that had a majority of Republican voters thanks to the large number of Unionists who resided there.
The included 1884 Hardesty map shows the East Fork of Twelve Pole.