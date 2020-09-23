For years now, protective orders have saved the lives and recently even the financial resources of West Virginians who were in danger from others.
Under West Virginia law, there are three types of protective orders dealing with specific situations. All are classified as civil cases, not criminal.
While the overall situation may also require a criminal investigation and prosecution, protective orders are handled by magistrate courts as civil matters.
There are online forms and information, also available from magistrate court staff, to start the process for any of the protective orders.
The person seeking the protective order, the petitioner, names the person they fear will cause them harm. That person is called the respondent.
Many are aware that a Domestic Violence Protective Order may be necessary when a person in a domestic relationship, married or unmarried, becomes violent. The complaint form and related information are at http://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/domestic/domestic-violence-forms.html.
The second type, a personal safety order, involves a victim of sexual assault or someone who has received repeated credible threats of bodily injury. Stalking can be the basis for a personal safety order. All of the forms needed for this type of order are at http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/personal-safety/personal-safety-forms.html.
Just disliking or being afraid of someone is not sufficient for a personal safety order. There must be multiple verbal or written threats of bodily harm.
The third type is a financial exploitation protective order. This is requested when a vulnerable adult is having their money or assets intentionally misappropriated by the respondent, usually for the respondent’s benefit. The exploitation can be done through theft, fraud, forgery or even unduly influencing the victim to part with the assets.
The respondent may be a neighbor, friend, trusted professional, family member or a person with legitimate authority to act for the petitioner who is wrongly using the other person’s money or assets for their own personal gain.
The requirements for a protective order in a financial exploitation situation are explained at http://www.courtswv.gov/legal-community/court-rules/financial-eploitation-civil/financial-exploitation-contents.html.
Any of the three protective orders can first be issued on an emergency basis by filing the appropriate complaint with the magistrate court and paying the fee.
There will be a hearing to allow the petitioner to explain the situation to the magistrate; the potential respondent does not have to participate in the hearing. If granted, the order is effective in all 55 counties in the state.
After a protective order is issued, it is helpful to carry it at times when the respondent may be nearby in case the police are called.
The civil complaint will list the mandatory and permissive relief requested against the respondent.
With domestic violence and personal safety orders, one of the mandatory protections prohibits the respondent from possessing firearms or ammunition during the term of the protective order.
Also, a permissive protection option can require the respondent to stay a certain distance from the petitioner at all times and can even afford protection for pets.
For the protective order to continue beyond the emergency period, a hearing with both the petitioner and respondent is needed. Testimony will be given about the respondent’s conduct at the hearing, and the respondent will present a defense.
Based on the testimony, a final order putting the protective order into effect will be granted or it can be denied.
A petitioner can get support from several advocacy organizations before, during, and after the legal process. Local sexual assault and domestic violence victim services providers can help with safety planning and getting victims connected with legal advocacy and representation.
Remember, this is not a criminal proceeding, and the county prosecutor’s staff will not be involved.
However, if a protective order is issued and the respondent violates the terms in the order, then a criminal arrest can be made to enforce the order.
For questions about protective orders or any other legal questions, West Virginia Senior Legal Aid can help those age 60 and older who live in the state. Call their 800–229-5068 hotline to speak with the staff attorney.