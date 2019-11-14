WAYNE – According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, 13 suspects were arrested Thursday for indictments for various offenses after an operation led by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.
William Lee Allen, 62, was incarcerated at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Officers seized Heroin, Methamphetamine, and firearms. Bond was not set.
Mary Pertee, of Fort Gay, and Joseph Melbar, of Wayne, turned themselves in on the felony indictments Thursday.
The following, all from the Wayne and East Lynn area, were arrested on felony drug indictments.
David Allen Adkins, 24, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Thomas Lee Bryant, 47, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Donna Jean Followay, 38, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with felony warrant. Bond was not set.
William Allen Kelly, 43, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Lori Anne Mayhon, 45, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with an felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Mark Brandon Maynard, 37, was incarcerated at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a circuit warrant. Bond was not set.
Derek Perry, 32, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Ronnie Frye II was also arrested in Ohio.
Keith Pauley and Christopher Mills were both were already incarcerated at Western Regional Jail.
In addition, James Lester, 66, was incarcerated at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sexual abuse in the first degree. Bond was not set.
The following have not been located at this time and have warrants for arrest:
- Amanda Bessing, of Wayne
- Cory Maynard, of Fort Gay
- Shane McCoy, of Wayne
- Cody Johnson, of Fort Gay
- Jason Thompson, of Ashland
The Drug Task Force West is made up members from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Department, WV State Police, and DEA. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit also assisted in some cases. The US Marshals Cuffed Task Force, State Police, and Wayne County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrests.
Sheriff Thompson said he appreciates the hard work of all agencies involved.