FORT GAY — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has been awarded the 2019 Fort Gay High School Distinguished Alumni Award.
Thompson is a former Democratic member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 17th District since 2000.
He served as Speaker of the House from January 2007 to June 2013. He earlier served as a Delegate in 1981.
He ran for Governor of West Virginia in 2011, coming in second place behind acting Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.
Thompson was appointed by Tomblin to serve as West Virginia Secretary of Veterans Assistance in 2013, and served in that position until 2016.
He was elected Sheriff of Wayne County in November 2016. He took office in January 2017 and still holds that position.
Thompson earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice from Marshall University.
He went on to receive his J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law. He served in the US Army ( Military Police) from 1972 to 1974.
He served as Prosecuting Attorney from 1981 - 1984, other work experience; Chief Park Ranger Huntington Park Board 1975-76, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, 1971-72.
Thompson has been Divorce Commissioner for Wayne County, General Council for the Town of Fort Gay, and General Council for Crum/Lavalette Public Service Districts.
He will receive the Award at the FGHS Alumni Annual Banquet which is set for August 30.