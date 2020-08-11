KENOVA – Three are facing drug charges after undercover investigations by Kenova Police Department led to arrests this week.
Christopher Jennings Rowe, 37, of Wayne, and Andre Cory Cousins, age 41, of Dearborn, Michigan are charged with criminal conspiracy to distribute the heroin, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
On Monday, August 10, undercover officers arranged to purchase heroin from two individuals. Following the exchange of cash for the heroin, KPD officers arrested Roew and Cousins.
Both have been arraigned before a Wayne County Magistrate and transported to the Western Regional Jail.
Later Monday, KPD undercover officers were able to intercept the delivery of narcotics to a residence on Sycamore Street.
Dorothy Jeanette Hughes, 33, of Kenova, was arrested near that residence was was charged with possession with intent to deliver the narcotics.
Undercover officers with the Kenova Police Department initiated investigations into various individuals involved in narcotics distribution in the city, which led to the three arrests.
The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the recent activities of these individuals to contact their dispatch center at 304-453-1281.
If necessary, those with information can remain anonymous.