The Wayne County News
WAYNE - Three people were arrested in separate drug investigations in Wayne County last week, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Brittany Glick of Wayne was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.
Ryan Redden of Prichard was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Redden also was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.
Jessie Jackson of Genoa was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and turned himself in to deputies.
Thompson said all three suspects were arrested based on investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in the Prichard and Lavalette areas.